Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Dulquer Salmaan, Nani pose together, see photo

Superstars Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Dulquer Salmaan, Nani and hit filmmakers Prashanth Neel, and Nag Ashwin came together to inaugurate the new office building of Vyjayanthi Movies. The picture of the stars hanging out together is going viral on the internet.

Amitabh and Prabhas are part of the upcoming movie, which has been titled Project K. Billed as one of the most expensive movies in India, the shooting of Project K is happening at a futuristic set built at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. The film is bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies banner. Written and directed by Nag Ashwin, the film also stars Deepika Padukone as the female lead.

Meanwhile, Dulquer’s upcoming romantic drama Sita Ramam is also produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. Last week, the filmmakers released a teaser of the movie giving a glimpse of the love story. Dulquer plays the role of a lovelorn soldier, who finds solace in the letters of a woman. And their back and forth correspondence blossoms into a romantic adventure. Mrunal Thakur has essayed the role of Dulquer’s love interest. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna as another female lead. The supporting cast includes Sumanth, Gautam Menon, Prakash Raj and others.

Prashanth Neel, meanwhile, is busy with Salaar. The action movie stars Prabhas in the lead role. The production was delayed owing to the pandemic. But, now it is happening in a full-swing in Hyderabad. Prashanth is also basking in the success of his last film KGF: Chapter 2, which became the first Kannada movie to earn over Rs 1000 crore globally.

Nani was last seen in Ante Sundaraniki. Even though the film received good reviews from critics, it failed to make a dent at the box office. And he’s now waiting for the release of Dasara.