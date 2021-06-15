Mohan Babu thanks Amitabh Bachchan for launching Son of India song, calls him ‘most distinguished actor’

scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Produced by Vishnu Manchu, Son of India features Srikanth, Pragya Jaiswal, Tanikella Bharani, Ali, Vennela Kishore, Prudhvi Raj, Raghu Babu, Raja Ravindra, and Ravi Prakash in other prominent roles.

June 15, 2021
Actor Amitabh Bachchan launched the lyrical video Jaya Jaya Mahavera from the film Son of India, starring Mohan Babu, on Monday. Sharing the song on his Twitter handle, Bachchan wrote, “Two greats of Indian Cinema.. Veteran Telugu Actor M Mohan Babu & maestro Sri Ilayaraja come together to pay homage in an ode to the valour of Lord Ram in a song ‘Raghuveera Gadhyam’ .. the film SON of INDIA. Best wishes.”

Mohan Babu thanked Amitabh in a tweet and added that he has learnt a lot of things from him. He wrote: “Shri. @SrBachchan ji, You are the most distinguished actor not only in India, but entire world.There is no role that you haven’t acted, I have learnt a lot of things from you.I thank you immensely for releasing the Song “Raghuveera Gadhyam” from #SonofIndia and for the best wishes.”

The lyrics of the song were borrowed from traditional Raghuveera Gadhyam. Rahul Nambiar lent his vocals for the tune from maestro Ilaiyaraaja. We also got to see some behind-the-scenes footage in the video.

Directed by Diamond Ratnababu, the film’s cinematography has been handled by Sarvesh Murari. Mohan Babu provided the screenplay for the patriotic drama.

