Amitabh Bachchan joins Deepika Padukone and Prabhas in Nag Ashwin’s film

Amitabh Bachchan will share the screen with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in Nag Ashwin's next. (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/blog)

Nag Ashwin’s yet-to-be-titled film, featuring Deepika Padukone and Prabhas, has got a ‘legendary’ addition to its cast. The multilingual movie will also star Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Vyjayanthi Movies took to social media to make the big announcement. The production house tweeted, “Welcoming with a full heart, the pride of a billion Indians. The Amitabh Bachchan. Our journey just got BIG-ger!”

A clip shared along with the announcement stated, “How can we try to make a legendary film without the legend?” It also showcased shots of Amitabh Bachchan from his superhit films like Coolie, Amar Akbar Anthony and Mohabbatein among others.

Prabhas also shared the teaser and expressed his excitement of sharing screen space with Big B. He wrote on Instagram, “Finally, a dream coming true…Sharing screen space with the legendary @amitabhbachchan Sir!”

Talking about the movie, C Aswini Dutt, producer and founder of Vyjayanthi Movies, had earlier said, “This film is a golden opportunity for us to cement our place in the annals of Indian Cinema history. It is also an incredible opportunity to enthrall the Indian audiences like never before, through the coming together of such extraordinary cinematic talents”.

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo where he shared screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana. He is currently hosting the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati on Sony TV. The actor is also awaiting the release of his Rumi Jaffery’s Chehre and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.

