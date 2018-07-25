Amit Trivedi roped in for Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy?

Bollywood music composer, Amit Trivedi to make his Telugu debut with Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Bollywood music composer, Amit Trivedi to make his Telugu debut with Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

The latest buzz is that National Award-winning composer Amit Trivedi has been roped in for Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. If it happens, it will mark the popular Bollywood music director’s debut in Telugu.

Amit is also currently working on south Indian project Paris Paris, which is the Tamil remake of Kangana Ranaut’s runway hit Queen.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is being simultaneously shot in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. Earlier, the filmmakers had announced that they had hired Oscar winner AR Rahman to handle the music department. However, a few days after the film went to shoot, Rahman opted out of the film citing date issues.

The big-ticket film is helmed by director Surender Reddy and produced by Chiranjeevi’s star son Ram Charan Teja under his home production banner Konidela Production Company. The upcoming period drama is Charan’s second production venture with his father after last year’s Khaidi No. 150.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a biopic on Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, a Rayalaseema freedom fighter. He is touted to be one of the first freedom fighters in India and his first revolt against the British rule apparently came a decade before India’s first war of independence in 1857. He was captured and publicly hanged in 1847.

The filmmakers have handpicked top technicians and actors for the ambitious project.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy also stars Nayanthara, Kiccha Sundeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathy Babu, Tamannaah Bhatia and Amitabh Bachchan.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd