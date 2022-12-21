Amid Kantara success, Anushka Shetty attends Bhoota Kola festival in her hometown, watch video

A video of actor Anushka Shetty attending the Bhoota Kola festival in her hometown is going viral on the internet. A native of coastal Karnataka, Anuskha must have grown up being part of the culture, which became famous across the country with the success of Kantara.

In the video, Anushka could be seen recording the performance of Bhoota Kola, which means spirit worship, on her mobile phone. Spirit worship is a vital part of the coastal regions of Karnataka and Kerala. And it was also the beating heart of the story of Kantara.

Kantara follows the transformation of a man, who comes from a long line of performers of Bhoota Kola. The film played up the visual element of the festival to an extent that created a major impact on the collective psyche of the country. Besides writing and directing, Rishab Shetty also played the lead role in the movie. Bankrolled by Hombale Films, the film became a major hit at the box office with over Rs 400 crore in global receipts.

On the career front, Anushka didn’t have a release in theatres for a long time. Her last theatrical release was Bhaagamathie in 2019. The film was a hit back then. Then she played the lead role in the revenge thriller Nishabdham. The film was released directly on a streaming platform owing to the pandemic. However, it was unanimously panned by critics and audiences alike.

Anushka is show shooting for an unnamed movie with actor Naveen Polishetty.