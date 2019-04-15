American Born Confused Desi trailer: Allu Sirish film promises to be a joy ride

Toggle Menu
American Born Confused Desi trailer: Directed by Sanjeev Reddy, Telugu movie ABCD stars Allu Sirish, Rukshar Dhillon, Naga Babu, Master Bharath and Kota Srinivasa Rao among others. The film will hit screens on May 17.

The makers of Telugu movie American Born Confused Desi (ABCD) released the trailer of the film on Monday morning. Starring Allu Sirish in the lead role, the film is about an NRI whose life undergoes major changes when he lands in India.

Avi (Sirish), who was born wealthy, is made to live the life of a middle-class person. He learns the importance of earning money and spending it wisely.

ABCD director Sanjeev Reddy refrains from telling this story in a monotonous emotional manner, instead opting to present it as a light-hearted fare.

Earlier, Allu Sirish took to Twitter and announced the release date of his upcoming movie. The actor tweeted, “Please mark the date on your calendar. ABCD – American Born Confused Desi arrives on the 17th May 2019. See you soon at cinemas!”

American Born Confused Desi is an official Telugu remake of a Malayalam movie of the same name, starring Dulquer Salman. The Telugu movie also stars Rukshar Dhillon, Naga Babu, Master Bharath, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Subhaleka Sudhakar and Raja.

ABCD has been produced by Madhura Sreedhar Reddy and Yash Rangineni. The film is all set to hit the screens on May 17.

