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Although the first leg of her career lasted only about six years, Amala Akkineni (née Mukherjee) pretty much ruled South Indian cinema during that time. From Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and Chiranjeevi to Venkatesh, Mohanlal, and Mammootty, she played the female lead opposite some of show business’s biggest names. At the peak of her career, she bid adieu to cinema in 1992 after marrying Akkineni Nagarjuna, her frequent collaborator.
Amala on what makes a marriage work
During a recent interview with Galatta Tamil, Amala recalled her first impression of Nagarjuna and how they fell in love. Mentioning that she found him to be a “very decent human being,” she said they became good friends first. After they worked together on director Ram Gopal Varma’s Shiva (1989), he proposed to her and asked for her hand in marriage, marking the beginning of their romance. They got married within a few months at the prayer hall of Kalakshetra Foundation so that her teachers and friends could attend the ceremony.
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As the conversation progressed, Amala opened up about her idea of love and romance, and what it takes to make a relationship work. Noting that love takes time and commitment, she stated that it doesn’t happen in one day or at first sight. She also pointed out that it’s a result of continuous effort.
Once love is established, she said, one shouldn’t hurt the other, which should be the case even without someone lecturing them about it. “You don’t hurt the people you love or do things that make them feel unloved,” she said, mentioning that one should correct their behaviour if needed to ensure this. She also noted that love changes people in this way.
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‘Rather than staying and suffering, divorce and move on’
However, Amala said that if a marriage doesn’t work even after putting in all the effort, the two must let it go. “Suppose it doesn’t happen… in some marriages, it doesn’t happen… It will be painful, but just let it go. Nowadays, there is an option called divorce. Rather than staying and suffering, you can divorce and move on. But after divorcing, one shouldn’t talk about the other person and should completely move on,” she added.
For the unversed, Nagarjuna was married to actor Venkatesh’s sister, Lakshmi Daggubati, when he fell in love with Amala. They have a son, actor Naga Chaitanya, from that marriage. They got divorced in 1990. Nagarjuna and Amala tied the knot in 1992 and have a son, actor Akhil Akkineni, together.
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The Akkineni family was rocked by another divorce recently when Naga Chaitanya ended his marriage with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 2021 after four years. Chaitanya subsequently married renowned actor Sobhita Dhulipala in 2024, while Samantha married director Raj Nidimoru in 2025.
Disclaimer: This article is based on a celebrity interview and shares personal reflections on love, marriage, and moving on, intended purely for entertainment and general reading.