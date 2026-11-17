Although the first leg of her career lasted only about six years, Amala Akkineni (née Mukherjee) pretty much ruled South Indian cinema during that time. From Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and Chiranjeevi to Venkatesh, Mohanlal, and Mammootty, she played the female lead opposite some of show business’s biggest names. At the peak of her career, she bid adieu to cinema in 1992 after marrying Akkineni Nagarjuna, her frequent collaborator.

Amala on what makes a marriage work

During a recent interview with Galatta Tamil, Amala recalled her first impression of Nagarjuna and how they fell in love. Mentioning that she found him to be a “very decent human being,” she said they became good friends first. After they worked together on director Ram Gopal Varma’s Shiva (1989), he proposed to her and asked for her hand in marriage, marking the beginning of their romance. They got married within a few months at the prayer hall of Kalakshetra Foundation so that her teachers and friends could attend the ceremony.