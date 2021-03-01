Amala Paul: No one came to my support when my marriage ended, they all sought to instil fear in me

Actor Amala Paul was last seen in the Netflix anthology film Pitta Kathalu. In the segment titled Meera, which is helmed by BV Nandini Reddy, she played a survivor of domestic abuse. It seems like her brush with a few unhappy relationships inspired her performance.

Her character in Meera is that of a modern lady with a conservative idea of marriage. Despite being subjected to sexual, and physical abuse by her paranoid husband, she continues to soldier on in her marriage. Things change, when she decides to put an end to it and seek justice on her own terms.

“It’s a reflection of the real world in which the support system for such women is almost non-existent. When I was going through my separation, I don’t remember anyone coming to my support. They all sought to instil fear in me. They said I was only a girl. There I was, a successful actor, and yet, I was being told that I should be frightened by the prospect of a man not being by my side. They warned that my career would get derailed, that I would be scorned by society. Nobody expressed concern about my happiness and mental health,” Amala told Cinema Express in a recent interview.

Amala is often harshly and unfairly judged for the choices she makes in her personal and professional life. And the majority of the criticism against her stems from deeply-rooted patriarchal views.

It is worth noting that she was subjected to harsh trolling on social media for going about her business without showing signs of distress soon after she ended her marriage with her former husband director A L Vijay.