‘I have two daughters now’: Amala opens up about Sobhita Dhulipala and Zainab Ravdjee

Actor Amala Akkineni has opened up about her relationship with her daughters-in-law, Sobhita Dhulipala and Zainab Ravdjee, saying the Akkineni household finally has the female energy that had been missing for years.

“It is really wonderful being a mother-in-law, as until now there were only men in the house. Now I’m happy that I have two daughters. It is nice to have female energy in the home,” Amala said in an interview with Galatta Tamil.

Amala Akkineni spoke about Sobhita Dhulipala with admiration for her professional accomplishments and ease of personality, calling her very affectionate and very easy to get along.