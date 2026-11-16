‘I have two daughters now’: Amala opens up about Sobhita Dhulipala and Zainab Ravdjee

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Actor Amala Akkineni has opened up about her relationship with her daughters-in-law, Sobhita Dhulipala and Zainab Ravdjee, saying the Akkineni household finally has the female energy that had been missing for years.
“It is really wonderful being a mother-in-law, as until now there were only men in the house. Now I’m happy that I have two daughters. It is nice to have female energy in the home,” Amala said in an interview with Galatta Tamil.
Amala Akkineni spoke about Sobhita Dhulipala with admiration for her professional accomplishments and ease of personality, calling her very affectionate and very easy to get along.
The actor described her bond with Zainab as closer because the relationship predates the marriage. “Of course, Zainab (Ravdjee) is closer to me, because she is Akhil Akkineni’s wife. I met Zainab when Akhil was dating her and I loved her from then. Zainab is a warm and caring person. It feels like she is my own daughter. Zainab looks after me better than she looks after herself. She looks after Nagarjuna better than me,” she said.
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Amala further credited Zainab with transforming the way the Akkineni household celebrates festivals and occasions. The actor revealed that earlier festivals were small and intimate, but now with Zainab, every festival is celebrated in a grand way.
Amala Akkineni has previously spoken about Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee. Talking about navigating the interfaith dimension of Akhil and Zainab’s marriage, she told NTV, “Zainab brought a new sensibility and sensitivity towards Islam. She helped us understand how to make it comfortable for her to live in a Hindu home.”
Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni married within months of each other: Naga married Sobhita Dhulipala on December 4, 2024, and Akhil married Mumbai-based artiste and entrepreneur Zainab Ravdjee on June 6, 2025.
About Amala Akkineni
Amala, who has Bengali and Irish ancestry through her parents, follows Buddhism. She made her film debut in 1986 with the Tamil film Mythili Ennai Kaathali and quickly became one of the most popular actor in South Indian cinema through the late 1980s and early 1990s, appearing in over 50 films across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. She married Nagarjuna Akkineni in 1992, and is the mother of Akhil Akkineni and stepmother to Naga Chaitanya.
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She returned to the screen two decades later with Life Is Beautiful and subsequently appeared in Oke Oka Jeevitham. Away from cinema, Amala co-founded the Blue Cross of Hyderabad, a non-governmental organisation dedicated to animal welfare and the protection of stray animals.