Allu Sirish ties the knot with his longtime girlfriend Nayanika Reddy in a traditional south Indian wedding. See first photos

Actor Allu Sirish tied the knot with Nayanika Reddy in a grand wedding ceremony held in Hyderabad on Friday evening. The wedding was attended by prominent names from cinema, politics, and business. With floral installations, intricate lighting, and traditional decor, the ceremony blended Telugu wedding customs with a contemporary aesthetic.

Sirish opted for a classic white silk kurta with a gold border for the occasion. Meanwhile, his bride Nayanika looked elegant in a lavender and gold silk saree, paired with a stunning diamond set featuring white and pink stones. She completed her look with diamond bangles and a maang tikka, adding a touch of traditional charm.