Allu Sirish ties the knot with his longtime girlfriend Nayanika Reddy in a traditional south Indian wedding. See first photos
The Allu Sirish-Nayanika Reddy wedding, attended by prominent names from cinema, politics, and business, turned into one of the most talked-about social gatherings in the Telugu film industry this year.
Actor Allu Sirish tied the knot with Nayanika Reddy in a grand wedding ceremony held in Hyderabad on Friday evening. The wedding was attended by prominent names from cinema, politics, and business. With floral installations, intricate lighting, and traditional decor, the ceremony blended Telugu wedding customs with a contemporary aesthetic.
Sirish opted for a classic white silk kurta with a gold border for the occasion. Meanwhile, his bride Nayanika looked elegant in a lavender and gold silk saree, paired with a stunning diamond set featuring white and pink stones. She completed her look with diamond bangles and a maang tikka, adding a touch of traditional charm.
The celebrations brought together the influential Allu–Konidela family, one of the most prominent film dynasties in South India. Among those present were actors Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, and Ram Charan, along with several other film personalities who arrived to bless the newlyweds.
Over the years, Allu Sirish has carved a niche for himself in Telugu cinema with films such as Gouravam, Srirastu Subhamastu, and ABCD: American Born Confused Desi. Known for maintaining a relatively low-key public profile compared to his star-studded family, Sirish has often spoken about valuing privacy in his personal life.
The wedding celebrations unfolded across several events, beginning with pre-wedding festivities on January 31 in Dubai that were attended by close friends and family. This was followed by traditional ceremonies such as the Pasupu and Pelli Koduku functions, along with a pre-wedding reception that saw the presence of relatives and friends from the industry. The main wedding ceremony, however, brought together a much larger circle of well-wishers from across different industries.
Who is Nayanika Reddy?
Nayanika Reddy is a Hyderabad-based business professional who comes from a well-established entrepreneurial family. Unlike the Allu family, she has no connection to the film industry.
