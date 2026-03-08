Allu Sirish pays emotional tribute to late father-in-law in first post after marrying Nayanika Reddy, see photos

Telugu star Allu Arjun’s younger brother and actor Allu Sirish tied the knot with entrepreneur Nayanika Reddy on March 6. While several photos and videos from the wedding surfaced online earlier, the bride and groom later shared official pictures from their wedding day on social media.

In a heartfelt Instagram note, Sirish honoured Nayanika’s late father, whom he never had the chance to meet. Expressing gratitude, he wrote that he would carry forward the love her father had started and thanked him for raising the woman who is now his wife.

Allu Sirish posted a series of pictures from the wedding ceremony, and wrote, “To my late father-in-law, D. Sharath Chandra Reddy garu, whom I never had the privilege of meeting — thank you for raising the woman I now call my wife.I will carry forward the love you began, for the rest of my time on this Earth. @nayanika_reddy.”