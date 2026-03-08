Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Allu Sirish pays emotional tribute to late father-in-law in first post after marrying Nayanika Reddy, see photos
Actor Allu Sirish tied the knot with entrepreneur Nayanika Reddy on March 6 in Hyderabad.
Telugu star Allu Arjun’s younger brother and actor Allu Sirish tied the knot with entrepreneur Nayanika Reddy on March 6. While several photos and videos from the wedding surfaced online earlier, the bride and groom later shared official pictures from their wedding day on social media.
In a heartfelt Instagram note, Sirish honoured Nayanika’s late father, whom he never had the chance to meet. Expressing gratitude, he wrote that he would carry forward the love her father had started and thanked him for raising the woman who is now his wife.
Allu Sirish posted a series of pictures from the wedding ceremony, and wrote, “To my late father-in-law, D. Sharath Chandra Reddy garu, whom I never had the privilege of meeting — thank you for raising the woman I now call my wife.I will carry forward the love you began, for the rest of my time on this Earth. @nayanika_reddy.”
The touching message resonated with fans online, many of whom praised the actor for acknowledging his father-in-law in such a meaningful way.
See the wedding photos here:
The wedding photos shared by the actor showcased the couple in elegant traditional attire. Allu Sirish wore an ivory silk sherwani paired with a matching dhoti, while Nayanika Reddy looked radiant in a pastel Kanjivaram saree adorned with intricate zari work and diamond-ruby jewellery. Nayanika, too, shared some photos from the wedding.
Not just the couple’s outfits, but Allu Sirish’s distinctive mehendi design also grabbed attention. The intricate artwork featured the ‘Shanku-Chakram’, a collection of deeply symbolic motifs rooted in Vedic traditions and South Indian devotional culture. On the left, the Sudarshana Chakra appeared as a circular, wheel-like pattern representing the divine weapon of Lord Vishnu, symbolising protection and the restoration of cosmic order. At the centre was the Namam or Tilak, a stylised U-shaped mark with a vertical line that reflects a devotee’s spiritual identity. On the right side, the Shankha (conch) was depicted as a spiral design resembling a conch shell, a sacred symbol used in rituals to mark auspicious beginnings and believed to represent longevity and prosperity.
Fans and well-wishers flooded the comment section with messages of love and appreciation.
Actor Allu Arjun also shared a family photo from the wedding and wrote, “Wishing a happy married life to my brother Siri & Nayanika. Welcome to the Allu family . I also thank everyone for sending your warm wishes and blessings. We are always grateful for the love. ALLU FAMILY.”
