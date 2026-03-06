Allu Sirish-Nayanika Reddy’s love story: The ‘how I met your mother’ story that started at a family wedding

Every great love story has an unlikely starting point. For Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy, it was someone else’s wedding. It was October 2023. Allu Sirish’s cousin Varun Tej had just married actress Lavanya Tripathi, and actor Nithiin and his wife Shalini threw a party in their honour. Shalini invited her close friend Nayanika to the celebration. That night, as Sirish later put it, was the first time the two of them truly met.

What followed was two years of something quiet, deliberate, and entirely away from the public eye. There were no public sightings, no social media hints, no carefully timed paparazzi moments. The couple kept their relationship completely private, building it on their own terms before the world had any idea it existed.

The first sign anything was happening came in October 2025, when Sirish shared a photograph from Paris showing the couple holding hands. He did not show her face. The post went up on his grandfather Allu Ramalingaiah’s birth anniversary, adding a layer of personal meaning to what was already a quietly significant reveal.

Then, on October 31, Sirish made it official. He announced their engagement with the words: “I am finally and happily engaged to the love of my life, Nayanika.” The post stopped the internet for a moment, partly because of who was involved and partly because so little had been known about the relationship until that point.

When he eventually told the full story publicly, Sirish wrote: “Back in October 2023, when Varun and Lavanya were getting married, Nitin and Shalini threw a party for them. Shalini invited her best friend Nayanika to the celebration. That night was the first time Nayanika and I truly met. And now, two years later, we are happily in love and engaged. Someday, when my kids ask me how it all began, I’ll tell them: that’s how I met your mother.” He also took a moment to thank Nayanika’s friends specifically, writing: “A big thank you to all of Nayanika’s friends who welcomed me into their circle and made me feel loved from day one.”

Sirish revealed that their relationship developed naturally and remained strong despite their different professional backgrounds, with their bond reflecting a balance between privacy and genuine connection. Nayanika, a Hyderabad-based businesswoman from a well-established family, had no connections to the film industry and had spent years away from any public attention. Even after the engagement, her Instagram remained more like a personal scrapbook than a carefully managed public profile, with a modest following that reflected her preference for keeping things real over keeping things visible.

The engagement ceremony brought together some of the biggest names from the Allu and Konidela families, with Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Upasana, and Varun Tej and Lavanya all in attendance. Sirish wore a customised Manish Malhotra outfit, while Nayanika wore a Sabyasachi lehenga for the occasion.

The pre-wedding celebrations stretched across cities. A two-day event in Dubai brought together close friends and family, with Allu Arjun present throughout, in a celebration that blended the intimate with the grand. Back in Hyderabad, a star-studded pre-wedding reception at Allu Studios drew some of Tollywood’s biggest names.

And then came March 6, the day the stars and the venue availability had conspired to land on. The same date that Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy have been celebrating as their anniversary for fifteen years. The couple that first met at someone else’s wedding had, without entirely planning it, chosen to get married on a date that already belonged to love in the Allu family.