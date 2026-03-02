Allu Sirish, Nayanika Reddy Pre-Wedding Celebration Live Updates: Tollywood all set to celebrate beloved couple

Allu Sirish, Nayanika Reddy Pre-Wedding Celebration Live: The event is being attended by some of the biggest names in the Telugu states. (Credit: Instagram/@ashwin_ash1)

Allu Sirish, Nayanika Reddy Pre-Wedding Celebration Live Updates: Telugu actor Allu Sirish is all set to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Hyderabad-based entrepreneur Nayanika Reddy. Ahead of their intimate wedding ceremony later this week, the couple will host a pre-wedding celebration, with several prominent names from the Telugu film industry expected to attend. The grand event will be held at his family-owned Allu Studios in Kokapet, Hyderabad.

The son of veteran film producer Allu Aravind and his wife Nirmala, Sirish is the younger brother of celebrated Telugu actor Allu Arjun. Through their paternal aunt, Surekha, who is married to Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi, Sirish and Arjun are also related to the Konidela family, which includes actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, film producer Nagendra Babu, and movie stars Ram Charan, Varun Tej, Niharika, Sai Dharam Tej, and Panja Vaisshnav Tej.

Story continues below this ad As the Konidela-Allu khandan is one of the most affluent film families in Tollywood, Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy’s pre-wedding celebration will be attended by some of the biggest names in the industry, as well as other domains, including politics. The couple will tie the knot in an intimate ceremony on March 6, in the presence of only their family and friends. Also Read | Allu Sirish clears air on Ram Charan attending his party during Ayyappa deeksha: ‘Swami came before any of us touched alcohol’ Prior to the pre-wedding celebration, Sirish’s Pelli Koduku ceremony took place on Sunday, with Allu Arjun, Sneha Reddy, Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in attendance. In the last week of February, Arjun and his wife, Sneha Reddy, had hosted a cocktail party in Hyderabad for the couple. Interestingly, it is wedding season in Tollywood currently, as Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy’s event follows closely on the heels of actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s marriage in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The latter duo is set to host a grand wedding reception in Hyderabad on March 4. Live Updates Mar 2, 2026 02:45 PM IST Allu Sirish, Nayanika Reddy Pre-Wedding Celebration Live Updates: What is a Pelli Koduku ceremony? The Pelli Koduku ceremony is a ritual that begins with the elderly married women of the family applying kumkum on the bride’s and groom’s foreheads. They then put Nalugu—a mixture of sandalwood paste, turmeric, and coconut oil—on the couple’s hands and feet. After this, other guests also apply the paste and bless the couple. Allu Sirish's Pelli Koduku ceremony took place on Sunday, with Allu Arjun, Sneha Reddy, Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in attendance. Mar 2, 2026 02:34 PM IST Allu Sirish, Nayanika Reddy Pre-Wedding Celebration Live Updates: 'Finally it’s kicking in,' says Allu Sirish Sharing a clip from his Pelli Koduku ceremony, groom-to-be Allu Sirish wrote, "Finally it’s kicking in that I am getting married!!!" Mar 2, 2026 02:27 PM IST Allu Sirish, Nayanika Reddy Pre-Wedding Celebration Live Updates: What should know about the couple's wedding While Allu Sirish and his fiancee Nayanika Reddy are set to have an intimate wedding ceremony on March 6, the celebrations will begin today with a pre-wedding function. The couple got engaged on October 31, 2025, in a private ceremony. Sirish announced the happy news by sharing photos along with a heartfelt note. Mar 2, 2026 02:19 PM IST Allu Sirish, Nayanika Reddy Pre-Wedding Celebration Live Updates: Newlyweds Rashmika-Vijay to Rishab Shetty and Ram Charan seen with Allu family Allu Arjun’s brother, actor Allu Sirish, is all set to tie the knot with his fiancée Nayanika Reddy on March 6. Ahead of the big day, the pre-wedding celebrations have already begun, bringing together the Allu family and several close friends from the film industry. Allu Sirish’s traditional Pelli Koduku ceremony turned into a star-studded yet intimate affair. Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were among the special attendees, along with Rishab Shetty and Ram Charan. Several other celebrities also marked their presence at the close-knit celebration, adding to the festive spirit. READ MORE Mar 2, 2026 02:11 PM IST Allu Sirish, Nayanika Reddy Pre-Wedding Celebration Live Updates: Entry via exclusive QR invite only at tonight's Allu Sirish's pre-wedding reception A fan page shared that the pre-wedding reception of Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy will be held tonight at Allu Studios in Hyderabad. As per the update, the celebration is expected to be a private affair, with entry strictly allowed only through an exclusive QR code invite.

