From college student to Bollywood history: Allu Sirish’s role in Aamir Khan’s Ghajini

Most people know Allu Sirish as an actor. Few know that his first real credit in the film industry wasn’t in front of a camera at all, it was behind one of the biggest productions Bollywood had ever seen.

Long before Gouravam, long before Srirastu Subhamastu or Okka Kshanam, Allu Sirish walked into the world of cinema as a co-producer. And not just any film. His first project was the 2008 Hindi blockbuster Ghajini, starring Aamir Khan.

In a conversation on the chat show Ali Talkies with host Ali, Sirish spoke about how it all happened. “I’ve been a big fan of Aamir Khan since Lagaan and Ghulam,” he said, adding, “I would daydream of working with him.”