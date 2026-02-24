Allu Sirish clears air on Ram Charan attending his party during Ayyappa deeksha: ‘Swami came before any of us touched alcohol’

A recent cocktail party hosted by Allu Arjun in Hyderabad for his brother, Allu Sirish, and his fiancée Nayanika Reddy sparked unexpected online chatter for Ram Charan’s presence at the event while observing the sacred Ayyappa Deeksha.

Ram Charan attends Allu Sirish-Nayanika’s cocktail party

Allu Sirish shared photos and videos of the cocktail party on Instagram. In one of the videos, Ram Charan is seen alongside his wife Upasana Konidela. Dressed in black and wearing the Ayyappa mala, the actor’s appearance raised questions among some fans, as the spiritual vow traditionally requires strict discipline and abstinence from indulgences, including alcohol.

Responding to the speculation, Allu Sirish stepped in to clear the air. When a fan praised “Charan Swami” in the comments of a fan page post, Sirish clarified that the actor had arrived before any alcohol was served.