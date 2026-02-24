Allu Sirish clears air on Ram Charan attending his party during Ayyappa deeksha: ‘Swami came before any of us touched alcohol’

Ram Charan’s appearance at Allu Sirish’s cocktail party during Ayyappa Deeksha sparked online chatter. Sirish clarified the actor arrived before alcohol was served.

By: Entertainment Desk
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 24, 2026 05:45 PM IST
Ram CharanRam Charan attended Allu Sirish and Nayanika's cocktail party. (Photo: Instagram/Allu Sirish)
A recent cocktail party hosted by Allu Arjun in Hyderabad for his brother, Allu Sirish, and his fiancée Nayanika Reddy sparked unexpected online chatter for Ram Charan’s presence at the event while observing the sacred Ayyappa Deeksha.

Ram Charan attends Allu Sirish-Nayanika’s cocktail party

Allu Sirish shared photos and videos of the cocktail party on Instagram.  In one of the videos, Ram Charan is seen alongside his wife Upasana Konidela. Dressed in black and wearing the Ayyappa mala, the actor’s appearance raised questions among some fans, as the spiritual vow traditionally requires strict discipline and abstinence from indulgences, including alcohol.

Responding to the speculation, Allu Sirish stepped in to clear the air. When a fan praised “Charan Swami” in the comments of a fan page post, Sirish clarified that the actor had arrived before any alcohol was served.

 

“Swami came before any of us touched alcohol. Wished us & left. Love his dedication to Lord Ayyappa!” he wrote.

Ram Charan’s commitment to Ayyappa Deeksha

For more than two decades, Ram Charan has consistently observed the Ayyappa Deeksha, a 41-day spiritual practice undertaken by devotees before visiting Kerala’s Sabarimala Temple.

During this period, followers adopt a lifestyle centred on simplicity and discipline. They wear black attire, walk barefoot, sleep on the floor, and follow a satvik vegetarian diet, avoiding onions, garlic, and alcohol. The vow also includes prayer, reflection, and mental restraint.

A star-studded cocktail party

The cocktail party was part of the pre-wedding festivities for Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy. Hosted by Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy, the event brought together several members of the film fraternity, including Sreeleela, Faria Abdullah, and Miheeka Bajaj. Sirish shared the pictures and videos from the party on Instagram with caption that read, “Whatte mad the party thrown by Arjun & Sneha for me & Nayanika. We both looked our best, dressed in @rohitgandhirahulkhanna’s all black outfits. My stylists @ashwin_ash1 & @hassankhan_3 let me wear my fav colour black only for this one event! 😂🙈And @blingmushrooms what was that wildlife themed set! Total surprise and loved it!!! 🖤🖤”

Sirish and Nayanika’s wedding

Sirish and Nayanika will tie the knot on March 6 — a date that also coincides with Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy’s wedding anniversary.

Their pre-wedding celebrations began with an intimate gathering in Dubai, held aboard a luxury yacht over January 30 and 31, glimpses of which Sirish had shared online.

 

The couple got engaged in Hyderabad on October 31 last year in the presence of close friends and family. At the time, Sirish had opened up about how their relationship began, revealing that they first truly connected at a wedding party hosted by Nithiin and Shalini for Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi.

 

“That night was the first time Nayanika and I truly met. And now, two years later, we’re happily in love and engaged. Someday, when my kids ask me how it all began, I’ll tell them that’s How I Met Your Mother,” he wrote at the time.

Their upcoming wedding will follow traditional South Indian customs and will not include a sangeet ceremony

