Allu Sirish, Anu Emmanuel’s next film titled Prema Kadanta, see the first look

Sunday, May 30, 2021
Allu Sirish's upcoming film Prema Kadanta is written and directed by Rakesh Shashi, who had helmed the 2018 film Vijetha.

By: PTI | Hyderabad |
May 30, 2021 1:15:51 pm
Allu Sirish, Anu Emmanuel's next film titled Prema Kadanta, see first lookTelugu film Prema Kadanta's title and the first look were released on the occasion of Allu Sirish's birthday. (Photo: Allu Sirish/Twitter)

Actors Allu Sirish and Anu Emmanuel are set to star in a romance drama titled Prema Kadanta, the makers announced on Sunday.

Apart from the title reveal, the first look of the Telugu film was also released on the occasion of Sirish’s birthday.

The actor, whose last film appearance was 2019’s ABCD – American Born Confused Desi, took to his social media accounts to share the posters of the movie.

“Excited and happy to share the 2 first looks of ”Prema Kadanta”. #PremaKadanta @anuemmanuel @ga2pictures @rakeshsashii,” Sirish captioned the post.

Allu is known for films like Agnyaathavaasi and Naa Peru Surya.

Directed by Rakesh Sashii, the film is produced by GA2 Pictures and presented by Sirish’s brother, Telugu star Allu Aravind in association with Shri Tirumala Production Pvt Ltd.

