Allu Sirish, Anu Emmanuel’s next film titled Prema Kadanta, see the first look

May 30, 2021 1:15:51 pm
Actors Allu Sirish and Anu Emmanuel are set to star in a romance drama titled Prema Kadanta, the makers announced on Sunday.
Apart from the title reveal, the first look of the Telugu film was also released on the occasion of Sirish’s birthday.
The actor, whose last film appearance was 2019’s ABCD – American Born Confused Desi, took to his social media accounts to share the posters of the movie.
“Excited and happy to share the 2 first looks of ”Prema Kadanta”. #PremaKadanta @anuemmanuel @ga2pictures @rakeshsashii,” Sirish captioned the post.
Excited and happy to share the 2 first looks of “Prema Kadanta”. #PremaKadanta @anuemmanuel @ga2pictures @rakeshsashii pic.twitter.com/N1OMpJOtR9
— Allu Sirish (@AlluSirish) May 30, 2021
Allu is known for films like Agnyaathavaasi and Naa Peru Surya.
Directed by Rakesh Sashii, the film is produced by GA2 Pictures and presented by Sirish’s brother, Telugu star Allu Aravind in association with Shri Tirumala Production Pvt Ltd.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-