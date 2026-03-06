Allu Sirish, Nayanika Reddy Wedding Live Updates: Allu-Konidela khandan all set for the couple’s big day

Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy Wedding Live Updates: Actor Allu Arjun’s brother Allu Sirish is all set to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend Nayanika Reddy on Friday, March 6. As the couple had earlier shared, the wedding will be an intimate affair attended only by family members and close friends.

The couple has been in the spotlight over the past few weeks as glimpses from their pre-wedding celebrations surfaced online. Their festivities recently culminated in a grand pre-wedding reception held at Allu Studios in Hyderabad.

Following the reception, Allu Arjun took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note of gratitude for everyone who attended the event. Posting a family photograph, the actor wrote, “We would like to thank everyone who attended the pre-wedding reception and showered their blessings on the lovely couple. To all those sending their wishes from across the world, our hearts are filled with gratitude. Thank you for all the love and warmth. — ALLU FAMILY.”

Allu Sirish’s wedding celebrations began nearly a month ago in Dubai, where the Allu family and their close friends gathered to celebrate the couple’s union. This was followed by a traditional Pasupu ceremony on February 13, which was attended by several close friends and family members, including Ram Charan’s family. A few days ago, the family also hosted the Pelli Koduku ceremony, another key pre-wedding ritual. The function was attended by several celebrities, including newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda.

Allu Sirish first met Nayanika Reddy at a party hosted by actor Nithiin and his wife Shalini during the wedding celebrations of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi in October 2023.

Recalling the moment, Sirish said in a video, “I first met Nayanika at a party organised by Nithin and his wife Shalini. Shalini’s close friend Nayanika was there at the time. Our love story began that night. Today, two years later, we are engaged. If my kids ask me one day, ‘How did it start?’ I’ll tell them—that’s the story of How I Met Your Mother.”

In the same video, Nayanika shared, “I feel like a child when I’m with him. The affection and love he shows me completely captivates me. Words aren’t enough to describe how compassionate he is.”

Who is Nayanika Reddy?

Nayanika Reddy is a Hyderabad-based business professional who comes from a well-established entrepreneurial family. Unlike the Allu family, she has no connection to the film industry.