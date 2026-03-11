Allu Sirish recalls Allu Arjun’s advice before he got married, opens up about his ‘slow-burn romance’ with Nayanika Reddy: ‘Things will go wrong, don’t stress’

The past few weeks have witnessed two grand weddings in the Telugu film industry. On one hand was the dreamy union of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, and on the other, the high-profile wedding of actor Allu Sirish, who tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Hyderabad-based entrepreneur Nayanika Reddy. After the wedding festivities, Allu Sirish opened up about the advice his brother, Allu Arjun, gave him before the big day.

“My father and brother believe people should experience things themselves. They don’t usually give advice unless asked. The one thing my brother said was that things will go wrong. Something might not go as planned. Clothes may not arrive on time or there may be delays. But don’t stress about it because these are the best moments of your life,” Allu Sirish told Variety India.