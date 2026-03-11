Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Allu Sirish recalls Allu Arjun’s advice before he got married, opens up about his ‘slow-burn romance’ with Nayanika Reddy: ‘Things will go wrong, don’t stress’
Allu Sirish revealed that he and Nayanika Reddy hadn't planned to get married so soon, but within a month or two, they were already thinking about their future together.
The past few weeks have witnessed two grand weddings in the Telugu film industry. On one hand was the dreamy union of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, and on the other, the high-profile wedding of actor Allu Sirish, who tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Hyderabad-based entrepreneur Nayanika Reddy. After the wedding festivities, Allu Sirish opened up about the advice his brother, Allu Arjun, gave him before the big day.
“My father and brother believe people should experience things themselves. They don’t usually give advice unless asked. The one thing my brother said was that things will go wrong. Something might not go as planned. Clothes may not arrive on time or there may be delays. But don’t stress about it because these are the best moments of your life,” Allu Sirish told Variety India.
‘Ours was a slow-burn romance’
In the same conversation, he also shared how his love story with Nayanika unfolded, describing it as a “slow-burn romance.” “I met her at a party held for my cousin Varun Tej and Lavanya’s wedding in October 2023. We started talking. It was a slow-burn romance. We were hanging out as friends. There was attraction from day one, but both of us took it slow.”
Reflecting on the initial uncertainties, he added, “My fear was that her sister is friends with Sneha, so if something went wrong, I didn’t want their relationship to become awkward. She had a similar hesitation. She thought, ‘This guy is an actor, maybe he’s not serious.’ Her best friend Shalini, who is married to actor Nithiin, gave her reassurance that I was a good guy. Eventually, in October last year, we started dating officially.” Allu also revealed that they had not initially planned to marry quickly, but things progressed organically.
‘It all happened very organically’
“Our original plan was to date for a year and then see if we were compatible for marriage. But within a month or two, we were already talking about the future, about things like our children speaking Telugu at home. We kept it low profile and avoided going to parties together. But eventually, people started noticing and asking questions. So we decided to make our parents meet and make it official. It all happened very organically. There was no dramatic moment where I decided I would marry her. It just happened naturally.”
Interestingly, the couple chose to get married on March 6, the same date that Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy celebrated as their anniversary for the past fifteen years.
