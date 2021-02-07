Allu Arjun’s vanity van meets with an accident

Telugu star Allu Arjun’s vanity van Falcon, carrying his make-up team, has reportedly met with an accident while returning from the sets of his upcoming film Pushpa in Rampachodavaram, Andhra Pradesh.

According to a Times of India report, when the van’s driver applied brakes, another vehicle hit it from behind. No injuries have been reported and a complaint has reportedly been filed at Khammam rural police station, cited the report.

Allu Arjun, who bought Falcon in 2019, has spoken about the sentimental value attached to the vanity van. At the time he bought it, the actor had taken to social media to post a heartfelt note for his fans, thanking them to make him capable of buying the vehicle.

Every time I buy something big in my life… there is only one thought in my mind … “ People have showered soo much love…it’s the power of their love that I am being able to buy all this “ Gratitude forever . Thank you all ❤️. It’s my Vanity Van “FALCON” pic.twitter.com/pSRBjIFfy0 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) July 5, 2019

Allu Arjun is set to bring Pushpa to theatres on August 13. The film, also starring Rashmika Mandanna, has been directed by Sukumar, with whom Allu Arjun has given two hits– Arya and Arya 2.