Tuesday, August 03, 2021
Allu Arjun’s Pushpa Part-1 titled Pushpa: The Rise, to release this Christmas

Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa and Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha will clash at the box office this Christmas.

Written by Gabbeta Ranjith Kumar | Hyderabad |
August 3, 2021 2:21:12 pm
Pushpa: The RiseAllu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise will hit screens this Christmas. (Photo: PR Handout)

Allu Arjun’s upcoming actioner Pushpa will be released in two parts. The first part has been titled Pushpa: The Rise, and it will hit screens on December 25 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Production house Mythri Movie Makers announced the film’s release date with a new poster. The caption of the poster read, “This Christmas will be ICONIC. Icon Staar @alluarjun’s #PushpaTheRise Part – 01 will thrill you in cinemas this December.”

Allu Arjun also tweeted, “Pushpa – The Rise to release in five languages this Christmas.”

Interestingly, this Sukumar directorial and Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha will clash at the box office this Christmas. Earlier, Pushpa was scheduled to release on August 13. But the second wave of coronavirus delayed the shooting schedules and forced the film’s team to look for a new release date.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar in association with Muttamsetty Media, Pushpa revolves around red sandalwood smuggling. It marks the Telugu debut of Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil who will be playing the antagonist in the film. The movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Dhanunjay, Rao Ramesh and Ajay Ghosh.

