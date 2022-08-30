scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa avatar and Ram Charan’s look from RRR inspire Ganesha idol makers

Both Pushpa: The Rise and RRR were smash hits. RRR has even been creating a solid Oscar buzz.

allu arjunGanesha idol styled as Allu Arjun's Pushpa Raj. (Photo: PR Handout)

Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise and SS Rajamouli directorial RRR have been the two biggest blockbusters in recent times. While Pushpa released last year, RRR created a wave in 2022 with its epic production value, action and songs.

In fact, the effect of these movies is still being felt. As Ganesh Chaturthi — the Hindu festival celebrating Lord Ganesha — draws near, we have come across snaps of Ganesha idols shaped and styled like Ram Charan’s character from RRR and Pushpa’s Pushparaj.

ganesha (Photo: PR Handout)

While the Pushparaj Ganesha idol is seen wearing a white kurta-pyjama and doing the hand-to-chin move, the Ganesha statue modelled on Ram’s RRR character is seen dressed in the bow-wielding avatar.

Also Read |Jogi trailer: Diljit Dosanjh fights for his community in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Netflix thriller about 1984 anti-Sikh riots

Both Pushpa: The Rise and RRR were smash hits. RRR has even been creating a solid Oscar buzz, with renowned American critics predicting that the movie might be nominated in Best Picture category if India selects it first to compete in the Oscar race.

First published on: 30-08-2022 at 06:46:12 pm
