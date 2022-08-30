Allu Arjun’s Pushpa avatar and Ram Charan’s look from RRR inspire Ganesha idol makers

Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise and SS Rajamouli directorial RRR have been the two biggest blockbusters in recent times. While Pushpa released last year, RRR created a wave in 2022 with its epic production value, action and songs.
In fact, the effect of these movies is still being felt. As Ganesh Chaturthi — the Hindu festival celebrating Lord Ganesha — draws near, we have come across snaps of Ganesha idols shaped and styled like Ram Charan’s character from RRR and Pushpa’s Pushparaj.
While the Pushparaj Ganesha idol is seen wearing a white kurta-pyjama and doing the hand-to-chin move, the Ganesha statue modelled on Ram’s RRR character is seen dressed in the bow-wielding avatar.
Our Demi God @AlwaysRamCharan With Ganesha Idols !!#ManOfMassesRamCharan#RamCharan𓃵 pic.twitter.com/ANxjJs3E9S
— Ram Charan DHF (@ManiCharanDHFC) August 29, 2022
Both Pushpa: The Rise and RRR were smash hits. RRR has even been creating a solid Oscar buzz, with renowned American critics predicting that the movie might be nominated in Best Picture category if India selects it first to compete in the Oscar race.