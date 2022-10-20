Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule tops list of ‘most-awaited films’ ahead of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, Salman Khan’s Tiger 3

Ever since Baahubali: The Beginning was released back in 2015, there has been a gradual rise in the popularity of South cinema across the country. With Baahubali: The Conclusion and KGF series, the market for Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada cinema transcended their respective state borders. A new ‘Most-Awaited film’ by Ormax Media, a leading media consulting firm, has yet again proved that the phenomenon is here to stay. According to the list, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule is on top followed by Bollywood films.

The sequel of Allu Arjun-starrer has surpassed the anticipation of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan and Salman Khan’s Tiger 3, which occupy the second and third slots respectively. The fourth and fifth positions are filled but SRK’s Jawan and Dunki. The list is only restricted to films that will be released after December 22 and whose trailers are yet to be out.

Ormax Media shared the list of ‘Most-Awaited films’ on Twitter with the caption, “#OrmaxCinematix Most-awaited Hindi films, as on Oct 15, 2022 (only films releasing Dec 2022 onwards whose trailer has not released yet have been considered) (sic).”

While Baahubali 2: The Conclusion remains the highest-grosser in the Telugu film industry, Pushpa: The Rise occupies the fifth position with a lifetime collection of Rs 350 crore (approx). It is expected that Pushpa 2: The Rule will exceed the record of the first part and enter the top league.

Pushpa, a two-part film, is directed by Sukumar of Rangasthalam fame. The film tells the story of a daily labourer’s rise in the underworld of redwood smuggling. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, and Sunil, the film has music by Devi Sri Prasad.

Recently, Pushpa 2 went on floors with a pooja ceremony in Hyderabad, and the filming is already in progress.