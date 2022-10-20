scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 20, 2022

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule tops list of ‘most-awaited films’ ahead of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, Salman Khan’s Tiger 3

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 is followed by Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, Salman Khan's Tiger 3,

Allu Arjun in Pushpa trailerAllu Arjun in Pushpa trailer

Ever since Baahubali: The Beginning was released back in 2015, there has been a gradual rise in the popularity of South cinema across the country. With Baahubali: The Conclusion and KGF series, the market for Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada cinema transcended their respective state borders. A new ‘Most-Awaited film’ by Ormax Media, a leading media consulting firm, has yet again proved that the phenomenon is here to stay. According to the list, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule is on top followed by Bollywood films.

The sequel of Allu Arjun-starrer has surpassed the anticipation of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan and Salman Khan’s Tiger 3, which occupy the second and third slots respectively. The fourth and fifth positions are filled but SRK’s Jawan and Dunki. The list is only restricted to films that will be released after December 22 and whose trailers are yet to be out.

ALSO READ |Pushpa The Rise review: Allu Arjun shines in this sprawling battle of egos

Ormax Media shared the list of ‘Most-Awaited films’ on Twitter with the caption, “#OrmaxCinematix Most-awaited Hindi films, as on Oct 15, 2022 (only films releasing Dec 2022 onwards whose trailer has not released yet have been considered) (sic).”

While Baahubali 2: The Conclusion remains the highest-grosser in the Telugu film industry, Pushpa: The Rise occupies the fifth position with a lifetime collection of Rs 350 crore (approx). It is expected that Pushpa 2: The Rule will exceed the record of the first part and enter the top league.

Pushpa, a two-part film, is directed by Sukumar of Rangasthalam fame. The film tells the story of a daily labourer’s rise in the underworld of redwood smuggling. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, and Sunil, the film has music by Devi Sri Prasad.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Big hits alone wouldn’t decide this T20 World Cup; Sachin Tendulkar...Premium
Big hits alone wouldn’t decide this T20 World Cup; Sachin Tendulkar...
Express Investigation: Qatar World Cup kicks off in a month, spare a thou...Premium
Express Investigation: Qatar World Cup kicks off in a month, spare a thou...
An Expert Explains: Missed chances on India-China borderPremium
An Expert Explains: Missed chances on India-China border
Qatar football World Cup: For many migrant workers, glitter on contract, ...Premium
Qatar football World Cup: For many migrant workers, glitter on contract, ...

Recently, Pushpa 2 went on floors with a pooja ceremony in Hyderabad, and the filming is already in progress.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 20-10-2022 at 02:00:47 pm
Next Story

Trevor Noah jokes about BTS’s military enlistment, says no one will fight them: ‘South Korean army is unstoppable now…’

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Inside Hema Malini’s birthday bash with Rekha, Jeetendra, Sanjay Khan
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 20: Latest News
Advertisement