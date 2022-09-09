scorecardresearch
Allu Arjun’s Icon shelved? It seems so

It's said that Allu Arjun had a fallout with Icon director Sriram Venu and they both have unresolved creative differences.

The rumours about Allu Arjun’s upcoming movie Icon being shelved have surfaced again. Even three years after the announcement, the makers are yet to share updates about the progress of the project, leading to many speculations. The film was announced in 2019 and it was touted as a comeback vehicle for Arjun, whose previous movie Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India at the time had tanked at the box office.

After the box office failure of Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India, the Pushpa actor took his sweet time to finalise his other projects. So Icon had created a lot of hype when it was announced. And three years later, the film seems to be far from going on the floors.

It’s said that Allu Arjun had a fallout with Icon director Sriram Venu and they both have unresolved creative differences. However, an official update on the film is awaited. Venu is known for Middle Class Abbayi (MCA), which had Nani in the lead role.

Allu Arjun is currently basking in the success of Pushpa: The Rise. The film was released in 2021 to packed houses and created a storm across the country. It marked Allu Arjun’s third collaboration with director Sukumar, who had played a very key role in cementing the actor’s stardom with movies like Arya and Arya 2.

Allu Arjun will soon join the sets of the sequel to Pushpa, titled Pushpa: The Rule. The film is expected to arrive in cinemas next year. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles.

