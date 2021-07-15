Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha to make her silver screen debut with Shaakuntalam

July 15, 2021 3:45:35 pm
Actor Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha is all set to make her silver screen debut with mythological drama Shaakuntalam. She will play Prince Bharata in the film helmed by Guna Sekhar.
Production house Guna Teamworks on Thursday shared a photo of Arha and Gunasekhar on Twitter. The caption read, “Welcome on board #AlluArha. The valiant and little wonder, Prince Bharata in #Shaakuntalam. From whom our proud nation derives its name as ‘Bharath.’”
Expressing his happiness about Allu Arha’s acting debut, Allu Arjun tweeted, “A proud moment for the Allu family to announce that the fourth generation, #AlluArha will be making her debut with #Shakuntalam movie. I want to thank @Gunasekhar1 garu & @neelima_guna garu for giving my daughter this beautiful movie as her debut.”
“I had an altogether different journey with @Samanthaprabhu2 and am happy to watch Arha debut with her movie. My best wishes to the entire Cast & Crew of #Shakuntalam,” he added.
The shoot of Samantha Akkineni-led Shaakuntalam is currently underway in Hyderabad.
