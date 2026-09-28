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Allu Arjun’s brother Sirish complains about loud music at temple till 3 am, seeks police help
Allu Arjun’s brother Allu Sirish has urged for police help over loud music being played at a Hanuman temple near his house, till 3 am.
Allu Arjun’s brother, actor Allu Sirish recently complained to the cops about the late-night loud music being played at a temple near his house, in Hyderabad’s Shaikpet. The actor took to social media to bring the matter to Hyderabad Police’ attention, claiming that the music has been disturbing the entire neighborhood till 3 am at night.
Taking to his X handle, Allu Sirish, a resident of Aparna One in Shaikpet, alleged that the Hanuman temple in Vinobha Nagar has been playing music at a volume higher than the permitted decibel levels. “Respected @hydcitypolice . I’m a resident of Aparna One, Shaikpet. For the last few days the Hanuman temple at Vinobha Nagar is playing loud music, beyond allowed decibels till night 2/3am. I complained the Film Nagar PS,” he wrote.
The actor requested further action, revealing that the Ganesh nimmajanam festival has ended, but the loud music has still not stopped. “They asked us to bear till 25th Sept as its Ganesh nimmajanam. The festival is done but the loud music doesn’t stop. Many elders, children and working ppl in our society and disturbed by it and made many complaints in the past. But no action was taken. Request you to please look into it. Thank you..”
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Respected @hydcitypolice . I’m a resident of Aparna One, Shaikpet. For the last few days the Hanuman temple at Vinobha Nagar is playing loud music, beyond allowed decibels till night 2/3am. I complained the Film Nagar PS.
They asked us to bear till 25th Sept as its Ganesh… pic.twitter.com/ggJp4U4hdU
— Allu Sirish (@AlluSirish) September 27, 2026
Along with the tweet, Allu Sirish also shared a video, showing a proof of the noise he was talking about. As soon as he posted on X, the complaint was taken forward by Hyderabad City Police. “Sir, the matter has been shared with @SHOFilmnagar for necessary action,” their official handle commented. The complaint comes amid the Ganesh immersion festivities in Hyderabad.
About Allu Sirish
Allu Sirish is the youngest son of producer Allu Aravind and the younger brother of actor Allu Arjun. He debuted as an actor in 2013 with Gouravam. Then, he went on to star in films like Kotha Janta, Srirastu Subhamastu, Okka Kshanam and ABCD: American Born Confused Desi.
His last Telugu release was Buddy which was released in 2024. The actor has also worked in Tamil and Malayalam cinema, including movies such as 1971: Beyond Borders. On the personal front, Sirish tied the knot with Nayanika Reddy in Hyderabad, on March 6 this year.
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