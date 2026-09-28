Allu Arjun’s brother Sirish complains about loud music at temple till 3 am, seeks police help

Allu Arjun’s brother, actor Allu Sirish recently complained to the cops about the late-night loud music being played at a temple near his house, in Hyderabad’s Shaikpet. The actor took to social media to bring the matter to Hyderabad Police’ attention, claiming that the music has been disturbing the entire neighborhood till 3 am at night.

Taking to his X handle, Allu Sirish, a resident of Aparna One in Shaikpet, alleged that the Hanuman temple in Vinobha Nagar has been playing music at a volume higher than the permitted decibel levels. “Respected @hydcitypolice . I’m a resident of Aparna One, Shaikpet. For the last few days the Hanuman temple at Vinobha Nagar is playing loud music, beyond allowed decibels till night 2/3am. I complained the Film Nagar PS,” he wrote.