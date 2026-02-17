Allu Arjun’s ‘42 rules’ row: After ‘coordinated harassment’ claim, Kaveri Baruah calls own statement ‘incorrect and baseless’

A week after Telugu star Allu Arjun’s alleged “42 rules” list sparked controversy, Kaveri Baruah, the media sales professional who revealed stories about the star’s entourage has taken a sharp U-turn, maintaining that her earlier statements were “incorrect” and “not based on any verified document or factual material.” During a recent interview, Kaveri claimed that she was “given a note with 42 dos and don’ts” before meeting Allu Arjun but now, she has said that her remarks were “not based on any verified document or factual material.” It is worth noting here that her statement comes days after Sweekriti Talks Podcast, the platform that aired her interview, announced that it had pulled down the video after “my guest faced coordinated harassment from PR machinery and bot accounts.”

Now, Sweekriti herself has shared Kaveri’s statement, hoping to put an end to the controversy. Acknowledging that a clip from the interview containing the “dos and don’ts” bit went viral on social media, Kaveri noted, “Upon reflection, I wish to clarify that these statements were incorrect and were not based on any verified document or factual material.” She added, “To be clear, no document containing ’42 dos and don’ts’ was issued to me by Mr Allu Arjun or by anyone acting on his behalf. My remarks were made in the flow of conversation and should not have been presented as factual assertions.”

Don’t Miss | 141 films, 84 movies with one hero and multiple records: Meet the ‘hitmaker’ who defined an era of Malayalam cinema

Expressing regret over the statements and any misunderstanding or reputational harm they may have caused, Kaveri announced that she was withdrawing the remarks in their entirety. She concluded her note by stating that she has “the utmost respect” for Allu Arjun and his repertoire.

What’s Allu Arjun’s ’42 rules’ controversy?

For those unfamiliar with the row, during a recent appearance on the Sweekriti Talks Podcast, Kaveri claimed that Arjun travels with a large entourage and follows 42 strict dos and don’ts that govern how people interact with him. “Before meeting him, we were given a note with 42 dos and don’ts. They have a manager for a manager for a manager — one big manager, then another who reports to him. And they are very strict: ‘Don’t look into sir’s eyes. Don’t shake hands. One-hand distance is mandatory. You cannot use your phone.’ When he came in, I was sitting on the side and using my phone for work. His bodyguard jumped in front of me and snatched my phone, saying, ‘Not allowed.’ I was like, ‘Excuse me, I’m just doing my work.’ He said, ‘No phones allowed.'”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sweekriti Talks Podcast (@sweekriti.talkspod)

‘Allu Arjun and his team are sheer losers’

Unsurprisingly, this courted controversy almost immediately, with many of his fans and even one of his co-stars, Rajasekhar, stepping in to support the Pushpa star. Calling Arjun a “grounded artiste,” Rajasekhar described Kaveri’s statements as “baseless.” While Rajasekhar’s reactions were civil, Arjun’s fans expressed sharper criticism. Meanwhile, his team announced that it was initiating defamation proceedings against those responsible. Subsequently, Sweekriti Talks Podcast was forced to remove the video from their handle. “She (Kaveri) holds a responsible position in a reputed organisation, and I refuse to let her career be jeopardised due to online bullying,” Sweekriti wrote, announcing the removal of the interview. She concluded by noting, “Allu Arjun and his team are sheer losers, and just power hungry.”

However, she, too, has softened her language now and issued an apology for the video’s “unintended impact and the manner in which the content was being interpreted.” She added, “There was no intention whatsoever to harm, provoke, defame, or make any imputation against any individual, nor to derive any undue advantage at the expense of any person.”