Monday, Mar 06, 2023
Allu Arjun wishes ‘cutie’ wife Sneha Reddy on their 12th wedding anniversary, see photo

Allu Arjun took to his social media handles and dropped an adorable picture with wife Sneha Reddy on the occasion of their 12th wedding anniversary.

allu arjunAllu Arjun and Sneha Reddy are celebrating their wedding anniversary today. (Photo: Allu Arjun/Twitter)
One of Tollywood’s most loved couples Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy are celebrating their 12th wedding anniversary today. On the occasion, the Pushpa actor took to his Instagram stories and posted an adorable selfie with Sneha.

He captioned the photo, “Happy anniversary cutieeee.” Sneha reposted the same picture and dropped heart stickers along with it. 

Allu Arjun shared the same photo on his Twitter handle and fans cannot stop gushing over their favourite couple. Fans also dug out pictures from their wedding ceremony and called them the ‘cutest’ couple.

Allu Arjun, who had appeared on Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s talk show Sam Jam, spoke about what makes his wife Sneha Reddy special. He had said, “I liked two qualities about her. She is very dignified. Even at 2 am at the nightclub, there was nothing obscene about her. She has got so much dignity. And number 2, she is very balanced.”

Also read |Allu Arjun has a ‘fun night’ in Hyderabad as he shakes a leg on Pushpa song Oo Antava with DJ Martin Garrix, watch

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy, reportedly, met at the wedding of a mutual friend. The couple got married in 2011 and they have two children –Arha and Ayaan.

On the work front, Allu Arjun will next be seen in Sukumar-directed Pushpa: The Rule.

First published on: 06-03-2023 at 14:24 IST
