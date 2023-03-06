Allu Arjun wishes ‘cutie’ wife Sneha Reddy on their 12th wedding anniversary, see photo

One of Tollywood’s most loved couples Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy are celebrating their 12th wedding anniversary today. On the occasion, the Pushpa actor took to his Instagram stories and posted an adorable selfie with Sneha.

He captioned the photo, “Happy anniversary cutieeee.” Sneha reposted the same picture and dropped heart stickers along with it.

Allu Arjun shared the same photo on his Twitter handle and fans cannot stop gushing over their favourite couple. Fans also dug out pictures from their wedding ceremony and called them the ‘cutest’ couple.



Happy Anniversary anna and Vadhina pic.twitter.com/Crkxx0ScA4 — 𝐍𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐨𝐰𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐲 (@iam_naveen66) March 6, 2023

Allu Arjun, who had appeared on Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s talk show Sam Jam, spoke about what makes his wife Sneha Reddy special. He had said, “I liked two qualities about her. She is very dignified. Even at 2 am at the nightclub, there was nothing obscene about her. She has got so much dignity. And number 2, she is very balanced.”

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy, reportedly, met at the wedding of a mutual friend. The couple got married in 2011 and they have two children –Arha and Ayaan.

On the work front, Allu Arjun will next be seen in Sukumar-directed Pushpa: The Rule.