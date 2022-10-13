Allu Arjun wins first award from the north after ‘working for 20 years’, says, ‘Indian cinema kabhi jhukega nahi’

Pushpa star Allu Arjun was recently honoured at an event in Delhi, and he remarked that after 20 years in the business, it was the first time that he’d received an award in the north. Before starring in the hit film Pushpa, which went on to make over Rs 350 crore globally, he had become a ‘satellite star’ across the country. But Pushpa’s box office success — it’s the biggest Indian hit of 2021 — cemented him as a pan-Indian force.

In his speech at the CNN-News18 Indian of the Year 2022 awards, Allu Arjun spoke about the new wave of pan-Indian films, and said, “Indian cinema, India kabhi jhukega nahin (Indian cinema, India will never bow down).” This is a twist on a line from Pushpa: The Rise.

“I’ve been working in the film industry for 20 years now. I’ve received many awards in the south, this is the first time I’m ever receiving an award from the north so it’s very special for me,” he said. He also commented on the north-south divide, and said that at the end of the day, Pushpa is an Indian film, and he’s glad to have serviced the entertainment industry with it.

“I am very glad, that we do have our differences… like north and south… but you know the beauty of this country is the diversity. When this movie was made, it was celebrated by India, so we are all sons and daughters of the Indian film industry. We’re proud that it’s Indian cinema’s victory and that we could provide service to the country with entertainment in these tough times,” Arjun said.

The actor will now jump into production on Pushpa 2: The Rule, with returning director Sukumar and Arjun’s co-star Rashmika Mandanna.