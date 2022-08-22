Allu Arjun, wife Sneha Reddy lead India Day Parade in New York, poses with city’s Mayor: ‘Ye India ka Tiranga hai…’

Allu Arjun, who is currently in New York, took to his Instagram handle and posted pictures with the Mayor of New York City, Eric Adams. The duo also took a selfie while posing with Pushpa’s famous hand move. He wrote in the caption, “It was a pleasure meeting the Mayor of New York City . Very Sportive Gentleman. Thank You for the Honours Mr. Eric Adams . Thaggede Le !”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

Earlier pictures surfaced online where Allu Arjun was seen leading the India Day parade along with his wife Sneha Reddy. He addressed the gathering and said, “Ye Bharat ka Tiranga hai, kabhi jhukega nahi.” He was also titled as the Grand Marshall in the parade which was also displayed on the screens of Times Square.

The streets of New York were filled with chants and posters of @alluarjun as people welcomed their beloved Icon Star. Holding an Indian flag, #AlluArjun𓃵 is leading the India Day Parade with his wife Sneha by his side, embracing the admiration that has now gone beyond borders. pic.twitter.com/GNsqcukZUx — Sarath Chandra Naidu (@imsarathchandra) August 21, 2022

This year, on August 15, India celebrated its 75th anniversary of Independence. To commemorate this milestone, the Federation of Indian Associations of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut have teamed up and pan-India star Allu Arjun has represented India in the parade.

The King at NYC @alluarjun 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZtG9ewwG9D — Bunny – Youth Icon Of India (@BunnyYouthIcon) August 21, 2022

On the work front, the production house Mythri Movie Makers have given a new update on Pushpa 2. They unveiled an announcement poster revealing that Pushpa 2 is ready to start filming. They also announced that there will be a special puja on August 22. They wrote in the caption, ““#PushpaRaj is back! This time to Rule #PushpaTheRule Pooja Ceremony tomorrow.”

After Pushpa 2, the actor will team up with Koratala Siva for a film. He has a film each with Boyapati Srinu and AR Murugadoss. He will also be seen in ICON with Venu Sriram.