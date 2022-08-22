scorecardresearch
Monday, August 22, 2022

Allu Arjun, wife Sneha Reddy lead India Day Parade in New York, poses with city’s Mayor: ‘Ye India ka Tiranga hai…’

Allu Arjun recently represented India at the India Day parade along with wife Sneha Reddy.

Allu Arjun is currently in New York. (Photo: Allu Arjun, Sarath Chandra Naidu/Instagram, Twitter)

Allu Arjun, who is currently in New York, took to his Instagram handle and posted pictures with the Mayor of New York City, Eric Adams. The duo also took a selfie while posing with Pushpa’s famous hand move. He wrote in the caption, “It was a pleasure meeting the Mayor of New York City . Very Sportive Gentleman. Thank You for the Honours Mr. Eric Adams . Thaggede Le !”

 

A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

Earlier pictures surfaced online where Allu Arjun was seen leading the India Day parade along with his wife Sneha Reddy. He addressed the gathering and said, “Ye Bharat ka Tiranga hai, kabhi jhukega nahi.” He was also titled as the  Grand Marshall in the parade which was also displayed on the screens of Times Square.

This year, on August 15, India celebrated its 75th anniversary of Independence. To commemorate this milestone, the Federation of Indian Associations of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut have teamed up and pan-India star Allu Arjun has  represented India in the parade. 

On the work front, the production house Mythri Movie Makers have given a new update on Pushpa 2. They unveiled an announcement poster revealing that Pushpa 2 is ready to start filming. They also announced that there will be a special puja on August 22. They wrote in the caption, ““#PushpaRaj is back! This time to Rule #PushpaTheRule Pooja Ceremony tomorrow.”

After Pushpa 2, the actor will team up with Koratala Siva for a film. He has a film each with Boyapati Srinu and AR Murugadoss. He will also be seen in ICON with Venu Sriram.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-08-2022 at 11:14:52 am
