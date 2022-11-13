scorecardresearch
Allu Arjun, wife Sneha Reddy dress up in style for friend’s wedding in South Africa. See pictures

On the work front, Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun is gearing up for his most-awaited movie, Pushpa: The Rule, set to open in cinemas next year.

Allu ArjunAllu Arjun and Sneha Reddy pose with friends as they attend a wedding in South Africa. (Photo: Sneha Reddy/Instagram)

Allu Arjun and wife Sneha Reddy attended a dreamy wedding, looking like a dream couple themselves. The couple, who is currently in South Africa, attended their friend’s wedding in the country.

Pictures surfaced on the internet showed Allu and Sneha at the venue, with a stunning water-front view. While Sneha wore a green and pink lehenga, the Pushpa star kept it simple with a pink and white outfit, white shoes, and brown sunglasses.

 

Sneha took to her Insta stories and shared more pictures from the wedding, where she is seen standing with a friend, Allu Arjun, with a scenic view in the backdrop.

allu arjun Sneha Reddy at the wedding. (Photo: Sneha Reddy/Instagram) sneha reddy Allu Arjun with his wife Sneha Reddy in South Africa. (Photo: Sneha Reddy/Instagram)

On the work front Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun is gearing up for his most-awaited movie, Pushpa: The Rule. Recently at an event, the actor teased an update regarding the sequel by revealing its punchline.

“I know you all have been asking for an update on Pushpa 2. I will give you a small update. Pushpa 1, Thaggedhele (I won’t back down). Pushpa 2, Aslu Thaggedhele (I will never back down). Definitely, I think it will be positive. I’m excited. I hope that excitement touches you too,” he said.

Allu will start shooting for Pushpa 2 this month. The production work went on the floors with a few test shoots that were done last week. Written and directed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rise became a huge hit across the country.

The film’s Hindi version became a blockbuster upon its release last year, earning more than the big-budget cricket movie 83, headlined by Ranveer Singh and helmed by Kabir Khan.

