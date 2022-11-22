Allu Arjun, wife Sneha give a glimpse of daughter Arha’s birthday party, see photos

Actor Allu Arjun and wife Sneha‘s ‘princess’ Arha turned six on Monday and the actor ensured that the birthday celebrations were grand. From drawing sessions to pink décor, the birthday party of Arha had it all.

In one of the videos posted by Arjun, Arha is seen drawing with her friends, sitting around the table and enjoying her birthday party. In another picture, Arjun gives a glimpse into the party décor, with the cake-cutting area decorated with pink, yellow balloons and butterflies.

Check out photos from Arha’s birthday:

Allu Arjun shared photos from daughter Arha’s birthday party. (Photo: Instagram/alluarjunonline) Allu Arjun shared photos from daughter Arha’s birthday party. (Photo: Instagram/alluarjunonline)

Allu Arjun’s brother Bobby and his wife Neelu Shah also posted a picture with Arha from the birthday bash.

Allu Bobby and wife Neelu Shah with birthday girl Arha. (Photo: Instagram/alluneelushah) Allu Bobby and wife Neelu Shah with birthday girl Arha. (Photo: Instagram/alluneelushah)

Allu Arjun had also shared a cute video of Arha, in which she is complaining about insects. Arha cutely complains about insects going into her hair and how they are biting her. Arjun captioned the video, “Happy Birthday to my cutest baby ALLU ARHA.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

Arha, 6, is all set to make her acting debut with Shaakuntalam. Arha will be playing the role of young Prince Bharat in the film led by Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The movie was earlier slated to release on November 4. However, the makers recently announced that the film will now release in 3D and on a later date.

A statement by the makers read, “We aim to give a bigger experience with Shaakuntalam and immerse you in the World of Shaakuntalam, for which we as a team felt 3D would be a brilliant way. To facilitate this, we would be taking some time to put forth and so, will be unable to meet the earlier announced date of release. We thank the support and love showered upon us, from around the world, hoping for your support in this too! We will be announcing a new release date soon.”

Meanwhile, fans are waiting for Allu Arjun’s next release Pushpa: The Rule, which will be the sequel to his 2021 pan-India blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. The Sukumar directorial has already gone on floors and the film is expected to release in theatres in 2023.