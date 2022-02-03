Allu Arjun visits Puneeth Rajkumar’s family in Bengaluru, watch video

Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun on Thursday paid a visit to the family of late movie icon Puneeth Rajkumar. He met the latter’s elder brother Shivarajkumar and gave his sympathies. He later also visited the actor’s tomb Kanteerava Studios and paid his homage.

“My Humble respects To Puneeth Garu . My respect to the rajkumar garu’s family , friends , well wishers & fans (sic),” Allu Arjun tweeted along with a photo of him paying respects to Puneeth.

Allu Arjun had travelled to Bengaluru last December to promote his latest movie Pushpa: The Rise. While speaking at the press meet, he said, he won’t be visiting Puneeth’s family at the time. “Now, I have come for movie promotions and I don’t want to visit Puneeth Rajkumar sir’s family just because I’m here. I will travel back to Bengaluru specifically to meet his family and give my respects. That’s my duty and an expression of my affection and respect for his family,” he had said at the time.

Following the sudden demise of Puneeth last October, the who’s who of the film industry paid a visit to the former’s house. Puneeth passed away after suffering a fatal cardiac arrest on October 29 last year sending a shock wave across the Indian film industry. Even though Puneeth hasn’t acted in any other language except in Kannada, he was friends with all the big names of the film industry.

So much so, all south Indian filmmakers have decided to hold back releasing new movies on March 17, which is Puneeth’s birth anniversary. As an honour to his memory, his last film James will have a solo release and will run without any competition at the box office for a whole week.

Allu Arjun, meanwhile, is basking in the success of Pushpa: The Rise. He will start shooting for Pushpa: The Rule.