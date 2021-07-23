Allu Arjun visits sets of brother Allu Bobby’s Ghani, see photos

Allu Arjun and his elder brother Allu Bobby on the sets of Ghani. (Photo: Allu Arjun/Twitter)

Allu Arjun on Friday visited the sets of Ghani in Hyderabad. The movie marks the first production venture of the actor’s elder brother Allu Bobby. Calling it “a very prideful moment,” the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo star wished the team good luck in a series of tweets.

Arjun shared a photo of himself being welcomed by Allu Bobby to the sets of Varun Tej-starrer Ghani. He captioned the picture, “A very prideful moment to see my brother #AlluBobby in a shooting as a producer. So glad his journey has started as a film maker officially. Welcome on board to ALLU ENT. #alluentertainment #allubros.”

In another tweet, sharing a photo from the sets of Ghani, he wrote: “In the sets of #Ghani. My best wishes to my brother @varunkonidela7. He’s Killing it with his new avatar. And my best wishes to director Kiran garu and the entire team. My love & wishes to both the new producers.”

Allu Arjun also wished success for Allu Bobby and Sidhu Mudda’s production venture. “My elder brother Allu Bobby & my sweetest Brother in Law Sidhu Mudda. Hope both of you kick start ur journey with a knock out punch at the box office. #Ghani #allubobbycompany #renaissancepictures,” he further wrote.

Directed by Kiran Korrapati, Ghani also stars Saiee Manjrekar, Upendra, Suniel Shetty and Naveen Chandra. S Thaman is scoring the music of the film.

On the work front, Allu Arjun is currently busy with Sukumar directorial Pushpa.