Pushpa The Rise deleted scene features Allu Arjun at his rustic best. Watch here

A deleted scene from the blockbuster Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise was released online on Friday. Sharing the scene on social media, Mythri Movie Makers wrote, “Pushpa Raj’s attitude. Check out #PushpaTheRise deleted scene.”

In the deleted scene, a loan shark named Reddappa publicly abuses Pushpa’s mother for failing to repay her debt. During the heated discussion, Pushpa’s mother comes to know that her son has been jobless for a while and expresses her anguish. Later, Pushpa sells their family buffalo and repays the debt, but with a twist. He wants the loan shark to announce to the village that the debt has been cleared. When Reddappa refuses to do so, Pushpa punishes him. Allu Arjun‘s rustic appearance and body language make the simple scene impactful.

Pushpa: The Rise has already grossed more than Rs 275 crore at the global box office, while its Hindi version surpassed the lifetime business of KGF: Chapter 1 on Thursday to become the fourth highest-grossing Hindi dubbed film after Baahubali 2, 2.0 and Baahubali: The Beginning. The Hindi version of Pushpa has crossed the Rs 45 crore mark. Since the release of Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey has been postponed, Pushpa is expected to maintain its firm grip in the mass-belts of North India. In Telugu states, Pushpa is expected to dominate the box office until the planned release of RRR on January 7.

Directed by Sukumar, the shoot for Pushpa: Part 2 is expected to begin in March 2022 for a December release.