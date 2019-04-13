Allu Arjun kickstarts Trivikram Srinivas directorial with a pooja ceremony

Telugu actor Allu Arjun kickstarted his next venture on Saturday with a pooja in Hyderabad. The actor will team up with director Trivikram Srinivas for the film which has been tentatively titled #AA19.

Allu Arjun shared pictures from the ceremony on his official Twitter account to mark the occasion. “#AA19 Puja . Geetha Arts And Haarika&Hassine . 3rd movie with 3vikram Garu”, he tweeted.

Production company Haarika & Haasine Creations, who is also going to be co-producing the film along with Geetha Arts, shared a video of the ceremony for fans on Twitter with the caption, “The day is here. All fans of Stylish Star @alluarjun garu and #Trivikram garu can rejoice. #AA19Starts Today with a Pooja Ceremony. Watch the Pooja Ceremony live now https://youtu.be/lMxlt6uvYzw @hegdepooja @GeethaArts @MusicThaman @vamsi84”.

Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas are teaming up for the third time after Julayi and S/O Satyamurthy. The duo is known for churning out mass entertainers and fans already have high expectations from them. Pooja Hegde will be joining as the lead heroine along with actors such as Tabu, Satyaraj, Rajendra Prasad, Sunil, Navdeep, Brahmaji, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma and Rahul Ramakrishna in supporting roles.

The technical crew comprises PS Vinod for cinematography and Navin Noli, who will be overseeing the editing. Thaman is composing the music for the film. The movie is currently in its pre-production stages and shooting is expected to begin from April 24.