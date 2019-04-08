Allu Arjun-Trivikram Srinivas film to go on floors on April 24

As Tollywood star Allu Arjun celebrated his 36th birthday on Monday, fans finally were given details of his next projects with some of the most seasoned filmmakers of Telugu cinema.

Advertising

The star’s highly-anticipated film with director Trivikram Srinivas, which is tentatively titled AA19, will go on the floors on April 24. ‘’Here are the details you have been waiting for Stylist Star @alluarjun and #Trivikram garu’s next! Regular shoot starts from 24th April. #HBDAlluArjun #AA19 @MusicThaman @geethaarts @vamsi84’’, tweeted Haarika & Hassine Creations, which is co-producing the film with Geetha Arts.

In the past, Allu Arjun and Trivikram have worked together in hits like Julai (2012) and S/O Satyamurthy (2015).

Pooja Hegde has been roped to play the female lead in AA19. The forthcoming film will be her second collaboration with both Allu Arjun and Trivikram. She was previously seen in Trivikram’s Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, in which she shared screen space with Jr NTR. She had played Allu Arjun’s romantic interest in 2016 hit Duvvada Jagannadham. Thaman S will compose the music for the film.

After completing the project, the Arya star will join the sets of director Sukumar’s next. The project will be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and will star Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. Meanwhile, Allu Arjun’s next with director Sriram Venu has been titled Icon.