Allu Arjun-Trivikram Srinivas film to go on floors by March end

Allu Arjun will start shooting for his untitled film with director Trivikram Srinivas by the end of March. The forthcoming film will be the actor-director duo’s third collaboration, after hits like Julai (2012) and S/O Satyamurthy (2015).

The film is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. The filmmakers are yet to reveal the details of the remaining cast and crew. However, the buzz is that Pooja Hegde has been roped in to play the female lead. If this is true, the project will be her second collaboration with both Allu Arjun and Trivikram.

She was previously seen in Trivikram’s Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, in which she shared screen space with Jr NTR. She had played Allu Arjun’s romantic interest in 2016 hit Duvvada Jagannadham.

According to sources, Trivikram has retained composer S Thaman, who also scored the music for the director’s last release.

An official announcement, however, is awaited.

After finishing Trivikram’s film, Allu Arjun is expected to join the sets of director Sukumar’s film in the second half of 2019.

It is worth noting that Sukumar’s directorial debut Arya (2004) gave the first break to Allu Arjun. They also worked together in Arya 2.