Allu Arjun gets treated like a king as he arrives at Vizag for Pushpa 2 shoot. Watch

Tollywood is currently the most happening industry in the Indian film industry, and it is set to continue to enjoy momentum with many promising films lined up for release this year. Pushpa: The Rule, the second part of Pushpa, is among the much-anticipated movies of 2023, and the new schedule of the film’s shoot is set to begin in Visakhapatnam soon. To join the sets, the film’s hero Allu Arjun reached the coastal city, where he was given a royal welcome.

Videos and pictures of Arjun from the city have gone viral on social media, which show the actor being welcomed by a huge crowd of fans at the airport. His car was surrounded by fans on the road, who kept throwing flower petals on the Telugu star.

The first part of Pushpa was about a daily labourer, who rises up in the underworld of redwood smuggling. Directed by Sukumar of Rangasthalam fame, the film became the biggest hit of Indian cinema, which was reeling back from the pandemic woes. The second installment will be about how Pushparaj rules the syndicate after his rise.

Other than Allu Arjun, the film has Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, and Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari in pivotal roles. The film has music by Devi Sri Prasad, who churned out a chartbuster album for the first part with songs like “Oo Antava” and “Srivalli”.