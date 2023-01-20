scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 20, 2023
Advertisement

Allu Arjun gets treated like a king as he arrives at Vizag for Pushpa 2 shoot. Watch

Allu Arjun has reached Visakhapatnam for the shoot of his upcoming film Pushpa: The Rule.

Allu ArjunAllu Arjun in Pushpa The Rise.
Listen to this article
Allu Arjun gets treated like a king as he arrives at Vizag for Pushpa 2 shoot. Watch
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Tollywood is currently the most happening industry in the Indian film industry, and it is set to continue to enjoy momentum with many promising films lined up for release this year. Pushpa: The Rule, the second part of Pushpa, is among the much-anticipated movies of 2023, and the new schedule of the film’s shoot is set to begin in Visakhapatnam soon. To join the sets, the film’s hero Allu Arjun reached the coastal city, where he was given a royal welcome.

Videos and pictures of Arjun from the city have gone viral on social media, which show the actor being welcomed by a huge crowd of fans at the airport. His car was surrounded by fans on the road, who kept throwing flower petals on the Telugu star.

ALSO READ |Pushpa The Rise review: Allu Arjun shines in this sprawling battle of egos

The first part of Pushpa was about a daily labourer, who rises up in the underworld of redwood smuggling. Directed by Sukumar of Rangasthalam fame, the film became the biggest hit of Indian cinema, which was reeling back from the pandemic woes. The second installment will be about how Pushparaj rules the syndicate after his rise.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why tanks are tripping up the West
Why tanks are tripping up the West
‘Only micro, small and medium enterprises that can generate jobs will ena...
‘Only micro, small and medium enterprises that can generate jobs will ena...
‘If you leave toxic workplaces, they’ll eventually die out’: Ankur ...
‘If you leave toxic workplaces, they’ll eventually die out’: Ankur ...
Food trends in 2023 that point to a promising future
Food trends in 2023 that point to a promising future

Other than Allu Arjun, the film has Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, and Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari in pivotal roles. The film has music by Devi Sri Prasad, who churned out a chartbuster album for the first part with songs like “Oo Antava” and “Srivalli”.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 20-01-2023 at 15:51 IST
Next Story

At Lunar New Year, desserts can be customary or ‘cute-ified’

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Karan Johar wirh his kids
Karan Johar shares thoughts on being a parent: ‘Explosions of all the emotions…’
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close