Allu Arjun to start shooting for Pushpa 2 in October

Allu Arjun’s 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise took the country by storm. And ever since the release of the Sukumar directorial, fans have been waiting for an update on the sequel Pushpa: The Rule. An insider recently said that Arjun will start shooting for the film in October.

“Allu Arjun will start shooting for Pushpa 2 in mid-October and his new look will be out soon. The star has been preparing for Pushpa 2,” shared an insider. A recent Instagram post by Arjun sent fans into a frenzy as they thought that this would be his look in the sequel but it now seems like that was just another fashion shoot for the actor.

Allu Arjun was recently honoured at SIIMA 2022 for his performance in Pushpa. At SIIFA’s after-party, Arjun danced to “Oo Antava” and the video from the event went viral on social media.

Earlier, Rashmika Mandanna spoke about joining the sets of Pushpa 2 soon. At the trailer launch of Goodbye, the actor shared that she would be starting the shoot “in a couple of days.” In a recent chat with Siddharth Kannan, Rashmika spoke about the success of the film and said, “After one, even two and three months (post the film’s release), people kept messaging us. We didn’t anticipate the madness of the film, but we knew that we had done something right.”