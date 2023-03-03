Allu Arjun to headline Bhushan Kumar, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next film

Producer Bhushan Kumar and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga on Friday announced their new pan-India film with South star Allu Arjun. A media statement issued on behalf of Kumar, said the makers recently met the Pushpa star to lock the project.

The yet-to-be-titled movie will start filming after Reddy Vanga wrap’s Spirit, starring Prabhas.

The upcoming feature marks the fourth collaboration between Kumar and Reddy Vanga after 2019 blockbuster hit Kabir Singh, which was led by Shahid Kapoor, upcoming film Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, and Prabhas’s Spirit.

Further details of the Allu Arjun-starrer, including its title, plot and cast will be announced in near future.

The film will be produced by T-Series Films Production and Bhadrakali Pictures, established by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and his brother Pranay Reddy Vanga, and Shiv Chanana, who serves as a co-producer.