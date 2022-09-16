Allu Arjun to attend the pre-release event of Alluri

Actor Allu Arjun, who is still basking in the success of his last film Pushpa: The Rise, will be attending the pre-release event of Sree Vishnu’s film Alluri. Arjun will be the chief guest of the function. The grand pre-release event of Alluri will take place on September 18 in Hyderabad’s N Convention.

Directed by Pradeep Varma, Alluri is produced by Bekkem Venugopal under Lucky Media banner. Bekkem Babita is presenting the movie. On Friday, the film’s trailer was released by Telugu star Nani at an event in Hyderabad.

Check out Alluri’s trailer here:

Also Read | Pushpa 2 launched in Hyderabad without Allu Arjun

Alluri is a fictional story on the life of an honest policeman. While Kayadu Lohar will be seen as the female lead, veteran actor Suman plays a pivotal role in the movie.

After the immense success of Pushpa: The Rise, Allu Arjun will next be seen in the second part of the film, Pushpa: The Rule. The movie’s mahurat pooja had taken place earlier this month in Hyderabad. However, Arjun could not be a part of the mahurat ceremony. Actor Rashmika Mandanna is expected to reprise her role of Srivalli in the film. The Sukumar directorial is expected to release in 2023.