Allu Arjun tests positive for Covid-19

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun on Wednesday revealed that he has tested positive for Covid-19. In a statement, the 38-year-old actor requested his fans not to worry about his health as he is doing fine. The actor is quarantined at home and is following all Covid protocols.

“Hello everyone! I have tested positive for Covid. I have isolated myself at home and have been following all the protocols. I request those who have come in contact with me to get tested. Stay home, stay safe and get vaccinated when you get the chance. I request all my well-wishers & fans not to worry about me as I am doing fine. Love, ” a statement from Allu Arjun read.

Soon after the statement, his fans trended ‘Get Well Soon Allu Arjun’ and ‘Get Well Soon Anna’ on Twitter. Allu Arjun is the new addition to the list of those who have tested positive for the coronavirus in actor Chiranjeevi’s family. Earlier, Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan, and Chiru’s son-in-law Kalyaan Dhev were diagnosed with Covid-19.



Allu Arjun has been shooting for his upcoming film Pushpa. He is also expected to team up with director Sriram Venu of Vakeel Saab fame.