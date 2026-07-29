Allu Arjun tells fans to stop trolling, hating: ‘Wait outside your crush’s house instead’

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun addressed thousands of supporters during the annual Allu Arjun Fan Association (AAFA) summit in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Sporting his signature black outfit, the Raaka star urged fans to make a positive impact by performing at least one good deed every year. He also used the occasion to address his critics and anti-fans, appealing for a more respectful and responsible online culture.

The statement comes at a time when heated exchanges between fan groups and critics have intensified following renewed discussions surrounding the Pushpa 2 premiere stampede case.

Addressing the gathering, Allu Arjun said he had been waiting for the right opportunity to share a message not only with his fans but also with those who criticise him online. He said, “I’ve been wanting to say something to my fans, anti-fans, and haters for a long time. Remember what I’m saying now, because I’ve been waiting for such an occasion. If you don’t like someone, don’t waste time hating and trolling them.”