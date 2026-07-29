Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Allu Arjun tells fans to stop trolling, hating: ‘Wait outside your crush’s house instead’
At the AAFA summit, Allu Arjun urged fans and critics to stop trolling, spread positivity, and focus their time on things they truly enjoy.
Telugu superstar Allu Arjun addressed thousands of supporters during the annual Allu Arjun Fan Association (AAFA) summit in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Sporting his signature black outfit, the Raaka star urged fans to make a positive impact by performing at least one good deed every year. He also used the occasion to address his critics and anti-fans, appealing for a more respectful and responsible online culture.
The statement comes at a time when heated exchanges between fan groups and critics have intensified following renewed discussions surrounding the Pushpa 2 premiere stampede case.
Addressing the gathering, Allu Arjun said he had been waiting for the right opportunity to share a message not only with his fans but also with those who criticise him online. He said, “I’ve been wanting to say something to my fans, anti-fans, and haters for a long time. Remember what I’m saying now, because I’ve been waiting for such an occasion. If you don’t like someone, don’t waste time hating and trolling them.”
Watch Allu arjun’s video here:
Icon Star #AlluArjun Message to Fans,Anti Fans & Haters🤯 pic.twitter.com/8t6gNSZq4j
— cinee worldd (@Cinee_Worldd) July 28, 2026
“Bunny Vas appudu kalisadu కాబట్టి ‘Bunny’ అని పెట్టుకున్నాడు. ఇప్పుడు అయితే Bunny తీసేసి ‘vAAsu’ అని పెట్టుకోమంటా.” pic.twitter.com/10O5dTNlyP
— Telugu Chitraalu (@CineChitraalu) July 28, 2026
Every FAN deserves a HERO like him. #AlluArjun #Raaka pic.twitter.com/hgrX5u0eQs
— Rangasthalam (@RangasthalamIN) July 28, 2026
The actor urged people to invest their time in positivity rather than online hate, saying, “If you don’t like them, just let it be. Don’t waste even 1% of your time on them. If you had Rs 100, would you spend it on something you don’t like? Exactly, don’t spend. Spend time doing something you like. Go wait in front of the girl you like’s house instead.”
His humorous remark drew cheers and laughter from the crowd. After the event, the actor shared a selfie with his fans on social media and expressed his gratitude, writing, “My Dear Fansss…🖤 Seeing all of you coming from different places for this event is really heart touching. Thank you for all the love. Humbled. Hope to make you all more mad proud. 🖤”
The post was widely shared by fans, who praised the actor for acknowledging their unwavering support.
View this post on Instagram
Allu Arjun wins hearts with respectful gesture
Allu Arjun also earned praise from fans for a heartfelt gesture during the AAFA Annual Summit when a fan presented him with an idol of Lord Jagannath. Before accepting the idol, the actor quietly removed his shoes as a mark of humility and respect for the deity. The simple yet thoughtful act was widely appreciated on social media, with many social media users praising the gesture as a mark of humility and respect.
A simple gesture. A lasting impression.
When a fan presented him with a Lord Jagannath idol at the #AAFAAnnualSummit, ICON STAR @alluarjun removed his shoes before receiving it, reflecting humility and deep respect.#AlluArjun #LordJagannath pic.twitter.com/YaGG0J7oMT
— TeluguBulletin.com (@TeluguBulletin) July 28, 2026
The fan wars in Tollywood
In recent years, Tollywood fan wars have come under increasing criticism for frequently turning abusive and toxic on social media. The language used in posts and X (formerly Twitter) spaces has often crossed the line, with children, women, and even fellow fans becoming targets of personal attacks. Many fan groups actively participate in trend battles, trying to push their favourite star to the top while simultaneously trolling rival actors and their supporters.
At the same time, anti-fan culture has grown significantly in the Telugu film industry. Several users now closely track the activities of particular stars primarily to criticise and mock them online. Actors in the Telugu film industry have occasionally faced criticism for not doing enough to discourage abusive behaviour carried out in the name of fandom. What once began as social media banter has, in many cases, escalated to threats, morphed images, targeted harassment, and coordinated trolling campaigns. Allu Arjun has himself been at the centre of several online fan wars in recent years, particularly amid tensions involving sections of rival fan groups, making his appeal for restraint especially noteworthy.
Allu Arjun’s upcoming films
On the work front, Allu Arjun was last seen in Sukumar’s blockbuster films Pushpa: The Rise and Pushpa 2: The Rule. The actor is currently shooting for Raaka, directed by Atlee, in which he stars opposite Deepika Padukone. He also has another high-profile project in the pipeline with director Lokesh Kanagaraj, tentatively titled AA23, further expanding his slate of upcoming big-budget releases.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05