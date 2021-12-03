Allu Arjun teases terrific Pushpa The Rise trailer, watch video

The makers of Pushpa: The Rise know how to keep the buzz around the move alive. On Friday, they released a 30-second video, promising a terrific theatrical trailer for the movie, which stars Telugu superstar Allu Arjun in the lead role.

The teaser for the trailer packs a lot of quick cuts that promises us non-stop action set against the backdrop of the forest. We see Allu Arjun braving various challenges in the forest, including wild animals, poisonous snakes, and his human rivals. While his life is always on the edge owing to his illegal trade, Allu Arjun’s character also knows when to let his hair down and have fun.

The full-length theatrical trailer of Pushpa: The Rise will be released on December 6.

The first part of the two-part crime drama is getting ready to hit the screens on December 17, aiming to cash in on the Christmas holiday. The film’s production is going on at a brisk pace. The makers recently shot a special dance number with Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Pushpa marks Allu Arjun’s reunion with director Sukumar and composer Devi Sri Prasad. The trio has earlier delivered two blockbuster movies: Arya and Arya 2. It is noteworthy that it is Arya that turned Allu Arjun into an overnight sensation.

Pushpa also stars Rashmika Mandanna who will be sharing the screen space with Allu Arjun for the first time. She was last seen in the 2020 release Sarileru Neekevvaru, opposite Mahesh Babu.

Pushpa also marks the Tollywood debut of Fahadh Faasil, who is playing the main antagonist in the movie.