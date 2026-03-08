Allu Arjun surprises wife Sneha Reddy with Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 worth Rs 1.5 crore on their 15th wedding anniversary, watch video

Telugu star Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy marked their 15th wedding anniversary on March 6. To make the occasion memorable, the actor surprised his wife with a luxurious black Mercedes‑AMG CLE 53, reportedly worth around Rs 1.5 crore.

The luxury car, decorated with flowers, was unveiled during a private celebration at their residence. A viral video shows the actor handing over the keys to Sneha while family members look on.

The heartwarming moment quickly gained attention on social media as Sneha Reddy appeared delighted by the surprise and shared an affectionate hug with her husband.

Earlier, the couple also posted heartfelt messages online celebrating their journey together. Allu Arjun wrote a loving note calling his wife “Cutie” and thanking her for being his partner through 15 years of togetherness. On the other hand, Sneha Reddy also shared a touching message reflecting on their life together, expressing gratitude for their family and the memories they have built over the years.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2011, share two children, son Allu Ayaan and daughter Allu Arha.

Interestingly, Allu Arjun and Allu Sneha Reddy’s anniversary celebrations coincided with another joyous occasion in the family, as Arjun’s younger brother Allu Sirish tied the knot with entrepreneur Nayanika Reddy the same day, making March 6 a double celebration for the Allu family.