Allu Arjun surprises Devi Sri Prasad with a personliased gift, watch video

Actor Allu Arjun on Thursday surprised his close friend and music director Devi Sri Prasad with a personalised gift. The Pushpa actor gifted a neon signboard with Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad – DSP engraved on it.

DSP took to his social media handles to thank Allu Arjun for the special gift. Sharing a video, he wrote, “A SURPRISE “ROCKSTAR” Gift from the “ICON STAR” @alluarjun. Thank you so much my dearest Brother Bunny boy.. What a Lovely Surprise!! Totally unexpected!!Daaaamn Sweet of U.”

In the video, Devi Sri Prasad is heard saying, “Yo my dearest Bunny boy, thank you so much for this beautiful gift. What a lovely surprise! Ok, I am going to show this (gift) to everyone. Let’s go. Yes.. feel my love. Bunny, I never expected this. That’s really so sweet of you. Thank you so much Bunny boy. Love you. Ok guys are you ready? Now let’s rock the Pushpa. Wow.”

The friendship of Allu Arjun and Devi Sri Prasad dates back to Arya (2004) days. They have collaborated on several films such as Bunny, Arya 2, Julayi, Iddarammayilatho, S/O Satyamurthy and Duvvada Jagannadham.

Devi Sri Prasad is currently working on the music of Allu Arjun’s upcoming film Pushpa.