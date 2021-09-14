Allu Arjun stops for breakfast at roadside eatery, fans hail him for his simplicity. Watch

Tollywood star Allu Arjun’s fans found another reason to celebrate the actor. Recently, a video of him stopping at a roadside eatery for a quick breakfast on his way to shoot Pushpa, went viral on social media. His fans were impressed with his simplicity.

In the video, Allu Arjun is seen coming out of the shanty and insisting on paying for his breakfast, as presumably the owner of the eatery refuse to take money from him.

Icon StAAr @alluarjun had breakfast at a road side tiffin centre near Gokavaram, AP. Man of simplicity for a reason!#AlluArjun #ThaggedheLe #Pushpa pic.twitter.com/7XOjyvBTgO — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) September 13, 2021

Allu Arjun is busy shooting for his upcoming film Pushpa. The film marks Allu Arjun’s reunion with director Sukumar and composer Devi Sri Prasad. The trio has earlier delivered two blockbuster movies, Arya and Arya 2. It was after Arya that Allu Arjun became an overnight sensation.

Pushpa will release in two parts. The first part, titled Pushpa: The Rise, will hit the screens on Christmas this year. Pushpa has also generated much excitement among the fans as Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil has played the role of the antagonist in this film. The film also marks Fahadh’s debut in Telugu. Rashmika Mandanna plays the female lead, and Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay and Sunil are supporting cast.