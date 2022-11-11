Alappuzha district collector heaps praise on Allu Arjun for sponsoring education of aspiring nurse

Alappuzha district collector VR Krishna Teja IAS shared a Facebook post that has gone viral among Allu Arjun fans as it narrates a noble gesture of the Telugu star. The post describes how the Pushpa actor came forward to help a girl pursue her higher studies.

When the struggling student met Teja seeking help with her studies as she is struggling to pay for college, he approached the Telugu star. He immediately agreed not to just pay the college fees, but sponsor her entire 4-year course. The district collector revealed that the student, who wanted to become a nurse, is pursuing her dream in a private college.

Here’s the entire post:

“A few days ago, I was approached by a girl from Alappuzha, who said that despite scoring 92% in her plus two exams, she was unable to pursue higher studies. The girl has been facing a lot of hardships after her father passed away due to Covid-19 complications in 2021.

I saw hope and confidence in the girl’s eyes. So, we decided to ensure her all assistance as part of the We Are For Alleppey project.

The girl said she wanted to become a nurse. Since the time had passed for a merit seat application, we contacted several colleagues looking for a management seat. Finally, we secured admission to St Thomas College of Nursing, Kattanam.

The second hurdle was to find a person who could sponsor her studies. I called our favourite movie actor Allu Arjun for the purpose and as soon as he heard the matter, he agreed to meet the entire expense of studies, including the hostel fees, for four years instead of one year.

The other day I took the girl to the college to get admission. I am sure that she will study well and become a nurse in the future who will take care of her mother and brother and will do good for society.

I thank the management of St Thomas College, Allu Arjun and all those behind We Are For Alleppey project for helping the girl pursue her higher studies.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun, who rose to nationwide fame with the success of Pushpa: The Rise, is currently busy with the production of its sequel, Pushpa: The Rule, which is set to be released next year. Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles.