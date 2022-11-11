scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 11, 2022

Alappuzha district collector heaps praise on Allu Arjun for sponsoring education of aspiring nurse

On his Facebook page, Alappuzha district collector VR Krishna Teja IAS shared how Allu Arjun came forward to help a struggling student pursue her higher studies.

Allu ArjunAllu Arjun will be seen next in Pushpa 2.

Alappuzha district collector VR Krishna Teja IAS shared a Facebook post that has gone viral among Allu Arjun fans as it narrates a noble gesture of the Telugu star. The post describes how the Pushpa actor came forward to help a girl pursue her higher studies.

When the struggling student met Teja seeking help with her studies as she is struggling to pay for college, he approached the Telugu star. He immediately agreed not to just pay the college fees, but sponsor her entire 4-year course. The district collector revealed that the student, who wanted to become a nurse, is pursuing her dream in a private college.

Here’s the entire post:

“A few days ago, I was approached by a girl from Alappuzha, who said that despite scoring 92% in her plus two exams, she was unable to pursue higher studies. The girl has been facing a lot of hardships after her father passed away due to Covid-19 complications in 2021.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘I don’t think the human need for friendship is going away&#8...Premium
‘I don’t think the human need for friendship is going away&#8...
Could India be a mediator between Russia and Ukraine?Premium
Could India be a mediator between Russia and Ukraine?
Maharashtra will discuss return of Shivaji sword with UK PM: ministerPremium
Maharashtra will discuss return of Shivaji sword with UK PM: minister
GST panel on online gaming likely to propose earlier formula on ratesPremium
GST panel on online gaming likely to propose earlier formula on rates

I saw hope and confidence in the girl’s eyes. So, we decided to ensure her all assistance as part of the We Are For Alleppey project.

The girl said she wanted to become a nurse. Since the time had passed for a merit seat application, we contacted several colleagues looking for a management seat. Finally, we secured admission to St Thomas College of Nursing, Kattanam.

The second hurdle was to find a person who could sponsor her studies. I called our favourite movie actor Allu Arjun for the purpose and as soon as he heard the matter, he agreed to meet the entire expense of studies, including the hostel fees, for four years instead of one year.

The other day I took the girl to the college to get admission. I am sure that she will study well and become a nurse in the future who will take care of her mother and brother and will do good for society.

Advertisement

I thank the management of St Thomas College, Allu Arjun and all those behind We Are For Alleppey project for helping the girl pursue her higher studies.”

Also Read |Yashoda movie review: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s good performance weakened by mindless narration

ALSO READ |Allu Arjun reveals Pushpa 2 punchline: ‘Aslu Thaggedhele’

Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun, who rose to nationwide fame with the success of Pushpa: The Rise, is currently busy with the production of its sequel, Pushpa: The Rule, which is set to be released next year. Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-11-2022 at 04:25:57 pm
Next Story

APPSC prelims answer key released; here’s how to check

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan: How Bollywood livened up the red carpet
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 11: Latest News
Advertisement