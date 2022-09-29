Allu Arjun, Sneha Reddy twin in blue as they visit Golden Temple

Telugu actor Allu Arjun took to his Instagram handle on Thursday and dropped a picture featuring his wife Sneha Reddy and kids Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha. The family is currently in Amritsar, where they are celebrating Sneha’s birthday. The Pushpa star wrote in the caption, “Happy Birthday Cutie.”

In the picture, the family smiled and posed for the camera while standing in front of a cake. Allu and Sneha were seen twining in blue colour outfits.

Allu Arjun also took to his Instagram stories and posted pictures from the Golden Temple. He posted a beautiful picture of the temple and called it ‘Magical’. In other snaps, the Pushpa actor is seen holding his son’s hand as he headed towards the temple.

(Photo: PR Handout) (Photo: PR Handout)

After the grand success of Pushpa: The Rise, Allu Arjun will next be seen in the sequel, Pushpa: The Rule. The actor will begin shooting for the film in October. “Allu Arjun will start shooting for Pushpa 2 in mid-October and his new look will be out soon. The star has been preparing for Pushpa 2,” shared an insider.

Rashmika Mandanna recently shared a update about Pushpa 2. She had said in a press conference, “I am living my dream. With Allu Arjun sir, I start Pushpa 2 in a couple of days.”