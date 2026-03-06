Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Allu Arjun celebrates 15th anniversary with wife Sneha as brother Sirish weds Nayanika on the same day. See pics
When Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy were finalising their wedding date, they left it to the stars and the availability of a venue. Both pointed to March 6. The same date Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy have been waking up to as their anniversary for 15 years.
March 6 has always meant something special in the Allu household. Fifteen years ago, Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy got married on that date and made it their own. On Thursday, the same date was chosen for the wedding of Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy.
The coincidence, it turns out, was not entirely planned. Sirish explained that the date was picked as per astrological charts, and the final decision came after they could find their venue. “The deciding factor became venue availability, which led us to March 6,” he said. The date that the stars and the calendar conspired to land on happened to be the one his brother had been celebrating for fifteen years.
Allu Arjun marked the occasion the way he usually does, warmly and without much fuss. He took to social media to share photographs of himself with Sneha, writing: “Happy Anniversary, Cutie. 15 years of togetherness. The journey could not have been this without you.” In a separate post, he shared a monochrome photograph with Sneha and added: “15th anniversary. Life of laughter and companionship.” One photograph showed the couple in a glamorous setting, Sneha in a shimmering blue gown and Arjun in a sharp black suit. Another, in black and white, caught them looking at each other with the ease of two people who have spent a decade and a half figuring each other out.
The morning of the wedding began with a sacred ceremony hosted by the bride’s family, which Allu Arjun and Sneha attended, standing with the couple ahead of the main ceremony later in the day.
The run-up to the wedding had already drawn significant attention. The pre-wedding reception at Allu Studios in Hyderabad brought together some of the biggest names in Telugu cinema, including Nandamuri Balakrishna, Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Ram Charan, Nani, Rana Daggubati, Ravi Teja, Gopichand, Jagapathi Babu, Naveen Polishetty, Lakshmi Manchu, Vaishnav Tej, and filmmaker Atlee.
There was also an unexpected and warm addition to the celebrations. Newlyweds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, themselves barely a week into their own marriage, attended Allu Sirish’s bridegroom ceremony earlier in the week. Photographs of Vijay embracing Allu Arjun and Rashmika exchanging a warm greeting with Allu Aravind circulated widely on social media. In a week of weddings across Telugu cinema, the two celebrations had quietly woven themselves together.
When Sirish had first announced the wedding date months earlier, he did it through a fun Instagram reel featuring Allu Arjun’s children, Ayaan and Arha. In the video, Sirish’s nieces ask him about the wedding date, and Sirish and Ayaan together reply, “March 6, 2026.” When asked about the sangeet, he quipped: “We are South Indians. We don’t do it.”
