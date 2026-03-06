Allu Arjun celebrates 15th anniversary with wife Sneha as brother Sirish weds Nayanika on the same day. See pics

March 6 has always meant something special in the Allu household. Fifteen years ago, Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy got married on that date and made it their own. On Thursday, the same date was chosen for the wedding of Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy.

The coincidence, it turns out, was not entirely planned. Sirish explained that the date was picked as per astrological charts, and the final decision came after they could find their venue. “The deciding factor became venue availability, which led us to March 6,” he said. The date that the stars and the calendar conspired to land on happened to be the one his brother had been celebrating for fifteen years.